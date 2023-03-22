TDSB warns of cuts to student programs if Ontario does not reimburse pandemic-related costs
The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is asking the Ontario government to repay pandemic-related costs it incurred, warning that failure to do so could lead to cuts in student programs and services amid a $61 million deficit for the next school year,
On Wednesday, TDSB Chair Rachel Chernos Lin and TDSB Director Colleen Russell-Rawlins made the request in a letter to Education Minister Stephen Lecce.
“We are writing to you today to request that the Provincial Government repay the pandemic costs incurred by the TDSB so that we can continue to deliver the programs and services that students require for academic success, safety and well-being,” they wrote.
They said the board used about $70.1 million to ensure that Toronto public schools met health guidelines and provided a safe environment for staff and students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
And while the province provided additional investments to school boards during the pandemic, that amount was not covered by the ministry.
“If the pandemic costs incurred by the board were reimbursed by the ministry, the TDSB would have additional funding to support its current financial shortfall without having to reduce programs and services for students,” they wrote.
Chernos Lin and Russell-Rawlins wrote in the letter the TDSB used and depleted its reserves to implement COVID-19 safety measures by provincial and Toronto Public Health (TPH) officials. In the letter, they provided reducing class sizes as an example in which the board’s reserves were used.
“To achieve TPH’s recommendation of reducing class sizes to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and to support remote and in-person learning, the TDSB was required to use its own resources of approximately $55.1 million to cover additional staffing costs and $15.0 million for other COVID-19 related expenditures,” they wrote
Chernos Lin and Russell-Rawlins pointed out that the province has already committed to funding a third of the City of Toronto’s pandemic budget short fall in 2022.
“Once again, we are asking that the provincial government similarly recognize the impact of the pandemic on the TDSB’s financial situation and reimburse the board for pandemic costs that were required to keep students, staff and the community safe,” they wrote.
The board had previously said the forecasted deficit of $61 million is due to ministry funding gaps in a number of areas. In the letter, officials noted that the TDSB was already facing a structural deficit before the pandemic due to “misalignment between TDSB commitments and the provincial funding formula.”
It was not addressed during the pandemic as all resources were poured into making sure students and staff had a safe learning environment during the pandemic, they said.
Pandemic funding must continue: TDSB
Chair Chernos Lin and Director Russell-Rawlins also expressed in the letter their concern about the province not extending pandemic funding for the next school year.
The ministry gave the school board more than $31.5 million through the COVID-19 Learning Recovery Fund in each of the previous two school years that allowed the hiring of 485 additional staff, including social workers, child and youth workers, and caretaking and vice-principals.
With the funding set to expire in August, officials urged the province to continue to program, warning that without it, there could be ramifications to student well-being.
“The impacts of the pandemic are not over and the TDSB still needs to provide additional transition supports,” they wrote
“As you can imagine, given the rise in violent incidents involving youth in Toronto, the reduction of adults in our building and correlating loss of support to our students is a major cause for concern and may compromise school safety. With the effects of the pandemic, cuts to funding seem reckless and harmful to students, now more than ever. This funding must continue.”
In a report earlier this month, TDSB staff warned that without additional funding, the board might have to eliminate those positions next year, worrying many education advocates.
Ontario Education Workers United, an advocacy group that supports increased education funding in the province, said the proposed staffing reduction comes at a time when students can’t afford to have fewer supports in school.
Meanwhile, Chernos Lin and Russell-Rawlins are also asking the province to fund employee benefits and sick leave costs for the next school year, which is projected to be underfunded by $48.6 million.
“Therefore, we request that the Ministry commit to funding the actual costs of employee benefits and sick leave for all Ontario school boards,” they wrote
School boards are required by law to pass a balanced budget before June 30, and the TDSB is hoping to further discuss its concerns with the province in the coming weeks.
“We need adequate, stable and predictable ministry funding to provide the necessary programs and services for our students’ academic success and well-being so that they may emerge from the pandemic ready for whatever comes their way,” officials wrote.
- with files from Jordan Fleguel
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden is coming to Canada: Here's what we know about his visit
U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to Canada Thursday evening, kicking off his short but long-awaited official visit to Canada. Here's what CTV News has confirmed about what will be on the agenda, and what key players are saying about the upcoming visit.
What are the predictions for Canada's real estate market this spring?
The Canadian real estate market has been sluggish since last year, when prospective buyers started putting off plans to purchase homes as the Bank of Canada aggressively hiked interest rates eight consecutive times. But realtors see many edging toward a purchase once more.
Canada broke a population growth record in 2022: StatCan
Canada's population grew by more than one million over the course of one calendar year, breaking previous records, a new Statistics Canada report says.
5 planets will align in an arc across the night sky next week
Sky-gazers will be treated to a parade of planets near the end of month when Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars will appear together in the night sky.
Federal government allowing Ukrainians overseas to apply for free emergency visa until mid-July
The federal government will give Ukrainians until mid-July to apply for a free temporary visa to Canada under an emergency program put in place last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Prince William visits troops in Poland on surprise trip
Prince William made an unannounced trip to Poland on Wednesday to thank British and Polish troops involved in providing support to Ukraine, before meeting refugees who have fled the conflict with Russia to hear of their experiences.
AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session
Manhattan prosecutors postponed a scheduled grand jury session Wednesday in the investigation into Donald Trump over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign, at least temporarily slowing a decision on whether to charge the ex-president.
What made Beethoven sick? DNA from his hair offers clues
Nearly 200 years after Ludwig van Beethoven's death, researchers pulled DNA from strands of his hair, searching for clues about the health problems and hearing loss that plagued him.
Dick Van Dyke suffers 'minor injuries' in Malibu car crash
Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke has suffered minor injuries after his car was involved in a collision in Malibu, California, police in the city have confirmed.
Montreal
-
First victim identified in fatal Old Montreal fire
Montreal police have identified the first victim of the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that has left two dead and five missing.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Freezing rain warning in effect for Montreal
It may officially be spring, but wintery weather is hanging on. A Colorado low moving into Quebec is expected to bring light freezing rain this evening, after the evening rush hour
-
Virtual reality tech to help pediatric patients manage pain at Montreal hospital
Children undergoing medical procedures at a Montreal hospital have a new tool to help them through pain and anxiety. Shriner’s Children’s Hospital says virtual reality headsets offer patients an escape to another world.
London
-
Suspect arrested in relation to random downtown stabbing: London police
London police have made an arrest in connection to a random stabbing that occured inside a vehicle stopped at a train crossing on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Tenant recounts harrowing escape from Aylmer fire
Despite losing nearly everything he owns in a downtown Aylmer fire, Justin Temple says he is fortunate to be alive. Standing in front of the blocked-off remains of the century building he called home until Monday night, he recalled his frantic escape.
-
No more squinting: Bright signs on Wonderland Rd. turned down
Drivers in west London won’t have to squint at night or early in the dark hours of the morning when traveling along a section of Wonderland Road north.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ont.’s police watchdog investigating after Centre Wellington man seriously injured
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a crash near Belwood Lake that saw a 43-year-old Centre Wellington man transported to hospital.
-
'I'm going to die': Officer recalls night Beau Baker died
Remembering the night he fatally shot Beau Baker outside a Kitchener apartment on Brybeck Crescent in April 2015, Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) Staff Sgt. Eric Boynton - who was a patrol officer at the time - testified he was worried about Baker killing himself or others.
-
Close call caught on video after driver runs stop sign in Guelph
Guelph police are looking for a driver who was captured on dash cam footage speeding through an intersection without braking at a stop sign.
Northern Ontario
-
Family sues OPP, others, for more than $2M after woman dies in Sudbury, Ont., jail
The family of a woman who died by suicide in November 2020 while incarcerated at the Sudbury Jail is suing police and other officials for more than $2 million.
-
Northern Ont. police find driver unconscious at the wheel, motor running
Ontario Provincial Police responding to a different call March 17 discovered a driver slumped over the wheel in a running parked car on Main Street in the Town of Thessalon.
-
Woman blows 4x legal alcohol limit after crashing into car in school parking lot
A Tottenham woman faces impaired driving charges for allegedly blowing four times over the legal limit after crashing into a vehicle in a school parking lot.
Ottawa
-
Sutcliffe not ruling out public funding for new Senators arena
As the sale of the Ottawa Senators heats up, the city's mayor isn't ruling out public funding for a new downtown arena for the team.
-
Here are the road closures to expect when U.S. President Biden visits Ottawa
The city of Ottawa has released its list of road closures for the presidential motorcade and visit, starting Thursday when Biden arrives and ending Friday night after his departure.
-
Ottawa Hospital says for-profit surgeries not impacting other procedures
The Ottawa Hospital says it's working with a group of surgeons providing for-profit orthopedic surgeries at the Riverside Campus on Saturdays to ensure there is "no impact on staffing" and cancer procedures at the hospital.
Windsor
-
Car strikes home in LaSalle, driver in serious condition
A LaSalle man is in serious condition and facing an impaired driving charge after a car collided with an attached garage of a home, according to police.
-
Windsor West MP commends transfer of Ojibway Shores to Parks Canada, but upset over delays
Days after the announcement of a land transfer of Ojibway Shores from the Windsor Port Authority to Parks Canada Windsor West New Democrat MP Brian Masse is thankful the process is finally complete, but upset about continual delays to establishing a national urban park.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital offering new specialized surgery for vascular patients
Windsor-Essex residents now have more specialized services for vascular patients available at Windsor Regional Hospital.
Barrie
-
Barrie man released from prison after successfully appealing murder conviction
After spending nearly eight years behind bars for the stabbing death of Milan (Mike) Segota, Terrence Barrett is a free man.
-
Woman blows 4x legal alcohol limit after crashing into car in school parking lot
A Tottenham woman faces impaired driving charges for allegedly blowing four times over the legal limit after crashing into a vehicle in a school parking lot.
-
Collingwood firefighters rescue 5 people after boat capsized on Georgian Bay
Five people had to be rescued Wednesday morning when a boat capsized on Georgina Bay near Nottawasaga Island.
Atlantic
-
Transportation Safety Board report on sinking cites lax federal rules on stability
A Transportation Safety Board of Canada report has linked the fatal sinking of a Nova Scotia scallop dragger in 2020 to years of federal inaction on the imposition of stricter stability standards for fishing vessels.
-
Class to resume Wednesday at Halifax-area high school two days after stabbings
Students at a Halifax-area school where two staff members were stabbed Monday are set to return to class Wednesday afternoon.
-
Weather statements issued in the Maritimes ahead of snow Thursday
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements in the Maritimes ahead of a spring mix of snow and rain arriving Thursday.
Calgary
-
Why were there fireworks in Calgary last night?
Plenty of Calgarians were surprised to hear the sound of fireworks ringing through the city on Tuesday night.
-
Calgary councillor expecting first child
Calgary councillor Jasmine Mian and her husband are expecting their first child.
-
Zellers food truck rolls into Calgary on Thursday as store reopens
The Calgary Zellers location opens to the public on Thursday and those visiting the nostalgic retailer will also be able to grab a bite from the Zellers Diner on Wheels.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba's minimum wage is increasing
The minimum wage in Manitoba is increasing to $15.30 this October.
-
Major risk of flooding on Red River this spring, predicts Manitoba government
There is a major risk of flooding on the Red River this spring, according to Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre
-
Police release picture of suspect in assault case
Winnipeg police are looking for the public's help in trying to identify a suspect in an assault case.
Vancouver
-
Former Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart wins $100K court costs in NPA defamation case
A B.C. judge says former Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart can recover more than $100,000 in legal costs related to a failed defamation case launched by political rivals in the once-dominant Non-Partisan Association.
-
Vancouver lawyer fined $12K for misconduct involving 30 clients over 5 years
A Vancouver lawyer is facing a $12,000 fine over professional misconduct spanning five years and 30 immigration law clients.
-
'I don’t see an end at this point': The struggle to shut down a violent homeless camp in Abbotsford
Years after the site first sprang up, many wonder if what’s known as the Lonzo camp will ever be shut down.
Edmonton
-
'We are a natural gas province': Smith says Alberta needs power plants, not wind and solar
Alberta's premier assured a ballroom of rural leaders Wednesday that she does not want to see the province move away from electricity generated from fossil fuels, while complaining about solar panels covering farm land.
-
Police say body of woman found on path by Prospect Point Park storm pond
An investigation is underway following the discovery of a woman's body along a park pathway in Fort McMurray, Alta.
-
Biden is coming to Canada: Here's what we know about his visit
U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to Canada Thursday evening, kicking off his short but long-awaited official visit to Canada. Here's what CTV News has confirmed about what will be on the agenda, and what key players are saying about the upcoming visit.