TDSB to close schools for duration of education workers' strike

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) says its schools will be closed for in-person learning starting Friday and will remain that way as long as tens of thousands of education workers are on strike.

The TDSB, Ontario’s largest school board, notified parents and guardians on Wednesday evening about its plan ahead of the anticipated walkout by the 55,000 education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) in two days.

“Student supervision and safety are our top priorities and without the important services of nearly 15,000 CUPE employees, we cannot guarantee that our learning environments will remain safe and clean for all students,” the TDSB said in its update.

On Wednesday, CUPE reiterated its members, which include custodians, librarians, early childhood educators, education assistants, and administrative staff, will walk off their jobs on Nov. 4 despite the passage of legislation that would ban them from doing so.

Bill 28, the Keeping Students in Class Act, which is being fast-tracked in the Ontario legislature, will also impose a four-year contract on education workers.

The union confirmed on Wednesday that members will be on strike beyond Friday unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached. Meanwhile, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said no further negotiations will happen until CUPE cancels the strike.

CUPE issued a strike notice to school boards on Sunday, which prompted the Ford government to introduce the back-to-work bill the following day.

Any worker who walks off the job in contravention of the bill could face fines of up to $4,000 per day. The union, meanwhile, could be fined $500,000 a day.

The TDSB says students will be given work to complete at home independently for Friday. As for activities should the job action continues beyond Friday, the board says they will share more information at a later date.

“We remain hopeful that an agreement can be reached before Friday. Should the situation change, we will provide families with updates as they become available,” the TDSB said.

Ontario education workers have been without a contract since Aug. 31.

- with files from CTV Toronto's Katherine DeClerq