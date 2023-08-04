Taylor Swift Toronto tickets are already being listed for thousands of dollars
A selection of Taylor Swift tickets for Toronto dates with hefty price tags are already on sale days ahead of the official Ticketmaster release.
Just a day ago, the pop icon announced she is finally stopping in Canada for a six-show stint in November 2024, after initially skipping the country for the second leg of her Eras Tour.
Her concerts are set to take place at the Rogers Centre’s more than 50,000 seat-capacity stadium on Nov. 14, 15, and 16, followed by Nov 21, 22, and 23.
Tickets for the shows, still well over a year away, will go on sale on Wednesday, with only verified fan registration open at this point in time.
However, on the ticket reseller website StubHub, tickets for all six shows are already posted – and the prices are extraordinary.
The cheapest ticket available was just under $2,000 to sit in a 500-level seat while section 100-level tickets near $10,000. The highest ticket value for a ground level ticket was more than $13,200.
The question is – how are these tickets for sale before the official release?
A Ticketmaster spokesperson told CTV News Toronto that no tickets are sold before the Eras Tour verified fan sale begins.
Taylor Swift Era Tour tickets in Toronto posted on StubHub's website. They pointed to “speculative ticketing,” when someone posts tickets for sale that they don't have.
“Those speculative listings are not real tickets that the seller actually owns,” Ticketmaster’s website states.
Canadian music commentator Eric Alper said it could be the case that scalpers are crossing their fingers and hoping that the tickets they were promised in a specific section will actually come to fruition.
Or, they could belong to Rogers Centre season ticket holders who have pre-sale access to events at the venue, which Alper said happens 99.9 per cent of the time.
He said tickets usually pop up on StubHub before their official release – but only now, concert-goers are talking about it because of the unprecedented demand for Swift’s Eras Tour.
A seating chart for Taylor Swift Era Tour tickets in Toronto on StubHub. The demand for the limited supply of Eras Tour tickets for the first leg of shows was so staggering it forced Ticketmaster to shutdown.
If the tickets turn out to be fake, StubHub may in their “sole discretion” attempt to locate replacement tickets or provide a full refund, according to the company’s website. CTV News Toronto reached out to StubHub but received no response before publication.
As for the sky-high prices, Eras Tour fans are spending on average U.S. $1,300 – equivalent to more than $1,700 in Canada – on tickets, merchandise, alcohol, food and parking.
“We ain’t seen nothing yet,” Alper said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
9 Canadians among hundreds ill at Scout event as heatwave hits South Korea
Hundreds of attendees, including nine Canadians, at the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea have fallen ill as the country experiences an extended heat wave.
Health Canada approves 1st RSV vaccine for adults age 60 and over
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over.
'It happens so regularly': New study argues for lowering the age of breast cancer screening in Canada
Breast cancer screening for women age 50 and older in Canada is widely accepted but a new study shows there is a higher chance of survival for women who live in a community where the screening age is lowered to 40.
Researchers call for storm-resistant measures in provincial building codes
As severe weather events such as tornadoes and derechos occur more often, researchers are calling for new provincial building code measures to better protect homes.
Kremlin critic Navalny convicted of extremism and sentenced to 19 years in prison
A Russian court convicted imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny on charges of extremism and sentenced him to 19 years in prison on Friday. Navalny is already serving a nine-year term on a variety of charges that he says were politically motivated.
Mark Margolis, 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' actor, dead at 83
Mark Margolis, a veteran actor known for his performances on 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' has died.
Nagorno-Karabakh: Canada says Armenians face 'deteriorating humanitarian situation'
The Canadian government is again blaming Azerbaijan for escalating tensions in its Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying it is concerned about the 'deteriorating humanitarian situation' for Armenians living in that region.
Movie weapons supervisor waives right to preliminary hearing in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin
The woman who was overseeing the use of weapons on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer agreed Friday to forgo a preliminary hearing that would have provided court testimony from dozens of people, including eyewitnesses to the shooting.
How being a 'grey rock' can protect you against narcissists
If you have that person in your life who drags you into their unending drama, games or conflicts, there may be an answer. Become a 'grey rock.'
Montreal
-
Montreal General Hospital wants rape kit protocol changed after woman's ordeal
The Montreal General Hospital is calling for a revision of the city-wide protocol used to treat sexual assault victims following reports of a French-speaking woman's struggle to obtain a rape kit.
-
After serious collision in Italy, woman stuck on surgery wait list in Montreal
A family vacation in the Italian countryside quickly turned into a nightmare for Maggie Dunphy after she crashed her rented Vespa in the middle of the road and shattered several bones. The Montreal resident says her nightmare was made worse, however, by Quebec's health-care system after returning home to get proper treatment.
-
New Montreal summer camp helps Ukrainian refugee children integrate in Quebec
A free, new summer camp is aiming to help Ukrainian refugee children and their families settle in Montreal.
London
-
London, Ont. business owner speaks out after security cameras capture suspicious behaviour
Joe O’Neil operates his family funeral home in London's downtown core, and his business is a frequent victim of theft and property damage. Yet one incident, where no crime was committed, has left him shaking his head.
-
'Thousands' of fish found dead in Ausable River near Port Franks, Ont.
The overwhelming numbers of dead fish that Jennifer Powell encountered as she paddled up the Ausable River this week absolutely shocked her.
-
London, Ont. man sentenced for role in Grant Norton homicide case
Grant Norton was friends with Joseph Hodgkin, 52, for a long time. However in the middle of the night on July 7, 2020, an intoxicated Hodgkin was called to a woman's home in the area of Adelaide and Ada streets area requesting help.
Kitchener
-
Former Kitchener neurologist addresses specific sexual assault allegations during trial
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients is now reacting to each of the allegations from the stand at his trial.
-
'We’re kind of losing money': Businesses share frustrations about Hespeler Village road closures for weekly event
A seasonal street closure in Cambridge is causing concern for some business owners.
-
Crews put out fire at Waterloo home
Waterloo Fire says no one was home when flames broke at a townhouse on Harvard Road Friday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
American man fined $45K for altering shoreline on Georgian Bay property
Making unauthorized changes to the shoreline of a waterfront property in northern Ontario has cost another man thousands of dollars in fines.
-
Sudbury woman wins human rights battle, province must rewrite rules for guide dog benefits
The Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has ruled in favour of a Sudbury woman who was denied guide dog benefit funding because her pup didn’t meet the province’s training criteria.
-
Long weekend brings drop in gas prices, but little change in northern Ont.
The start of the long weekend has brought an atypical decrease in gas prices in Ontario – but not in much of the north.
Ottawa
-
Mayor Sutcliffe meets with Alstom officials as O-Train shutdown continues into a third weekend
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe met with officials from Alstom on Friday, as work continued to reposition the restraining rails on the light-rail transit system with the goal to resume O-Train service on Aug. 14.
-
Cleanup underway after tornado hits Ottawa's south end
The cleanup is underway in Ottawa's south end after a tornado ripped through the area Thursday evening, damaging homes, properties and trees.
-
Chief William Commanda Bridge opens over the Ottawa River
The Chief William Commanda Bridge is now open for cyclists, runners and walkers, providing a new link connecting Ottawa and Gatineau.
Windsor
-
Police seize pills ‘100 times more potent than oxycodone’ in Windsor auto theft investigation
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Windsor Police Service (WPS) spent 16 months trying to bust an 'international auto theft' ring.
-
Fraud and identity theft suspect wanted in Windsor
Windsor police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole a victim’s identity and made multiple credit applications in their name.
-
Too early for Halloween? Windsor fright fans flock to store opening
It may only be August, but hundreds of Windsorites flocked to the grand opening of a shop selling Halloween gear Friday.
Barrie
-
Sampson acquitted in first-degree murder trial verdict
Rob Sampson, the man charged with first degree murder in the 2019 death of mother of five Tracy Reid has been acquitted.
-
OPP advise drivers to use caution this long weekend
With the Civic Holiday long weekend officially here, many drivers hit the road Friday morning to head north.
-
Kempenfest celebrates 51 years on Barrie's waterfront
Sprawled across more than two kilometres of Barrie's waterfront, the annual event features more than 350 artisans and craft vendors, a midway, and two stages of live music.
Atlantic
-
Emergency alert delays in West Hants during the Nova Scotia floods
Nearly two hours passed between when firefighters in West Hants believed an emergency alert was needed and when it went out during flash flooding two weeks ago, and dozens of people didn’t receive it.
-
Housing shortage: Nova Scotia invests $1.3 million in provincewide home-sharing app
The provincial government announced today it will spend $1.3 million over two years to expand its partnership with an online home-sharing platform known as Happipad.
-
NB Power says bringing electricity via Atlantic Loop could be cost-prohibitive
New Brunswick's power utility has questioned the viability of the Atlantic Loop energy project because of the potential costs.
Calgary
-
String of break-ins puts Inglewood businesses on edge
Six break-ins and a daytime robbery have businesses in Inglewood scratching their heads -- and beefing up security.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Foothills County area
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the foothills by Environment Canada late Friday afternoon.
-
Boat stolen from Calgary home could be lake-bound, police warn
Calgary police are asking the public for help locating a boat stolen from a home in Bowness earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Ukrainian woman in Manitoba claiming former employer has failed to pay her all owed wages
A Ukrainian woman living in Winnipeg is speaking out saying her former employer has failed to pay her and several other Ukrainian employees.
-
Officials reminding people to be safe on the roads this August long weekend
The August long weekend is upon us and in Manitoba, it's another chance for people to head up to the lake or cabin and enjoy what summer has to offer.
-
Local businesses reap benefits of world sporting event
Winnipeg is proving to the biggest winner of the World Police and Fire Games.
Vancouver
-
'She's part of Rebecca': Grieving B.C. family reunited with dog that ran away after fatal crash
The grieving family of a 22-year-old woman killed in a crash on the Coquihalla Highway this week has been reunited with the victim's dog, who ran away from the collision scene.
-
Man sold 'large amount' of drugs out of RV at B.C. music festival, police allege
Police are recommending charges against a 45-year-old Vancouver man accused of dealing a "large amount" of drugs at the Shambhala Music Festival last month.
-
'We scrounge for that money': Victoria family struggling to afford parking in low-income building
A family living in low-income housing in Victoria, B.C., says they're struggling to afford their $400 monthly parking fees, which amount to one-third of their rent.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's moratorium on renewable energy projects 'large mistake': national advocate
The Alberta government faced criticism Friday for its decision to pause renewable energy projects in the province for six months.
-
Body found in burning vehicle Friday morning, police seeking security footage
A body was found in a burning vehicle in northeast Edmonton in the early hours Friday.
-
Machete attacks in northeast Edmonton lead to attempted murder, aggravated assault charges for B.C. man
A B.C. man faces an attempted murder charge among others following a violent machete attack on multiple people overnight Monday in northeast Edmonton.