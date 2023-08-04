Taylor Swift Toronto tickets are already being listed for thousands of dollars

A selection of Taylor Swift tickets for Toronto dates with hefty price tags are already on sale days ahead of the official Ticketmaster release.

Just a day ago, the pop icon announced she is finally stopping in Canada for a six-show stint in November 2024, after initially skipping the country for the second leg of her Eras Tour.

Her concerts are set to take place at the Rogers Centre’s more than 50,000 seat-capacity stadium on Nov. 14, 15, and 16, followed by Nov 21, 22, and 23.

Tickets for the shows, still well over a year away, will go on sale on Wednesday, with only verified fan registration open at this point in time.

However, on the ticket reseller website StubHub, tickets for all six shows are already posted – and the prices are extraordinary.

The cheapest ticket available was just under $2,000 to sit in a 500-level seat while section 100-level tickets near $10,000. The highest ticket value for a ground level ticket was more than $13,200.

The question is – how are these tickets for sale before the official release?

A Ticketmaster spokesperson told CTV News Toronto that no tickets are sold before the Eras Tour verified fan sale begins.

Taylor Swift Era Tour tickets in Toronto posted on StubHub's website. They pointed to “speculative ticketing,” when someone posts tickets for sale that they don't have.

“Those speculative listings are not real tickets that the seller actually owns,” Ticketmaster’s website states.

Canadian music commentator Eric Alper said it could be the case that scalpers are crossing their fingers and hoping that the tickets they were promised in a specific section will actually come to fruition.

Or, they could belong to Rogers Centre season ticket holders who have pre-sale access to events at the venue, which Alper said happens 99.9 per cent of the time.

He said tickets usually pop up on StubHub before their official release – but only now, concert-goers are talking about it because of the unprecedented demand for Swift’s Eras Tour.

A seating chart for Taylor Swift Era Tour tickets in Toronto on StubHub. The demand for the limited supply of Eras Tour tickets for the first leg of shows was so staggering it forced Ticketmaster to shutdown.

If the tickets turn out to be fake, StubHub may in their “sole discretion” attempt to locate replacement tickets or provide a full refund, according to the company’s website. CTV News Toronto reached out to StubHub but received no response before publication.

As for the sky-high prices, Eras Tour fans are spending on average U.S. $1,300 – equivalent to more than $1,700 in Canada – on tickets, merchandise, alcohol, food and parking.

“We ain’t seen nothing yet,” Alper said.