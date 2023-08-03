Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows

Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.

The mega pop star announced on Thursday that the Eras Tour is scheduling its first Canadian shows in November 2024.

Her first string of concerts is booked at the Rogers Centre — a venue with a capacity of more than 50,000 — on Nov. 14, 15, and 16, followed by another stint on Nov 21, 22, and 23.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” Swift teased on Twitter while announcing the second leg of her tour coming to Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto.

The “Anti-Hero” singer-songwriter said tickets aren’t on sale yet, but verified fan registration for all shows is now open.

In June, Canadian fans were left in the lurch when Swift announced 40 new dates for her Eras Tour, including Mexico, Europe, Asia and Australia – skipping Canada entirely.

The omission pushed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to tweet Swift with paraphrased lyrics from her own songs, posting, "It's me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon."

The first leg of the Eras Tour launched in March with the final date booked in Brazil at the end of November 2023. The three-hour concert takes fans through the eras of the Grammy-winner’s 17-year career, spanning from “Love Story” in her earliest era to her most recent “Anti-Hero.”

With the first stretch of the tour nearly in the rearview, Swift wrote, “really blows my mind that we have one last city on the US leg,” on Instagram this week before heading to Santa Clara.

More than halfway through the eight-month stretch, and the hype for her tour has only roared louder, with her Seattle concert generating seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake just last week.

While Canadian Swifties are rejoicing about the new tour dates, securing tickets could be a battle in itself. When tickets for the first leg of her Eras Tour were released, Swift broke Ticketmaster with insufficient supply to meet the extraordinary fan demand.

