Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
The mega pop star announced on Thursday that the Eras Tour is scheduling its first Canadian shows in November 2024.
Her first string of concerts is booked at the Rogers Centre — a venue with a capacity of more than 50,000 — on Nov. 14, 15, and 16, followed by another stint on Nov 21, 22, and 23.
“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” Swift teased on Twitter while announcing the second leg of her tour coming to Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto.
The “Anti-Hero” singer-songwriter said tickets aren’t on sale yet, but verified fan registration for all shows is now open.
In June, Canadian fans were left in the lurch when Swift announced 40 new dates for her Eras Tour, including Mexico, Europe, Asia and Australia – skipping Canada entirely.
The omission pushed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to tweet Swift with paraphrased lyrics from her own songs, posting, "It's me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon."
The first leg of the Eras Tour launched in March with the final date booked in Brazil at the end of November 2023. The three-hour concert takes fans through the eras of the Grammy-winner’s 17-year career, spanning from “Love Story” in her earliest era to her most recent “Anti-Hero.”
With the first stretch of the tour nearly in the rearview, Swift wrote, “really blows my mind that we have one last city on the US leg,” on Instagram this week before heading to Santa Clara.
More than halfway through the eight-month stretch, and the hype for her tour has only roared louder, with her Seattle concert generating seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake just last week.
While Canadian Swifties are rejoicing about the new tour dates, securing tickets could be a battle in itself. When tickets for the first leg of her Eras Tour were released, Swift broke Ticketmaster with insufficient supply to meet the extraordinary fan demand.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
BREAKING | Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Police 'engaged' as Ottawa says video contains threat against Indian diplomats
Ottawa says law enforcement is 'engaged' after a video circulating online appeared to threaten Indian diplomats in Canada. Public Safety Canada said in a Tuesday tweet that Ottawa will ensure the safety of all diplomats in Canada, but the department would not provide details.
'Very, very unusual': Divers discover 7 shipwrecks off Quebec's Magdalen Islands
A team of divers have discovered seven shipwrecks off Quebec’s Magdalen’s islands.
B.C. bear caught on camera stealing golf bag
Early Monday evening, a group of golfers at Westwood Plateau witnessed a black bear remove a golfer’s bag from a cart and drag it into a steep ravine.
WATCH | Watch the 100-metre running race that forced a Somali official's suspension
The chairwoman of Somalia's athletics federation has been suspended following an underwhelming performance by one of its 'sprinters' at the World University Games.
13 injured in South Korea when a man rams a car onto a sidewalk and stabs pedestrians
At least 13 people were injured in South Korea on Thursday when a man rammed a car onto a sidewalk, before stepping out of the vehicle and stabbing people inside a shopping mall in the city of Seongnam.
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles in U.S., tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.
PM Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have split. Here's a timeline of their relationship
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, announced their separation after 18 years of marriage. Here's a look at key moments from their relationship through the years, from hosting international visitors to big moments, scandals and more.
Montreal
-
Quebec office to open in Israel, first in the Middle East
Quebec announced on Thursday that it will open an office in Tel Aviv, Israel. It's the government's first office in the Middle East and its 35th bureau opened abroad.
-
'A huge win' for English school boards: Court strikes down parts of Quebec's Bill 40
A group representing English-language school boards in Quebec is applauding a Superior Court judgment that struck down several sections of the province's controversial Bill 40.
-
Quebec bear cubs return to captivity after getting too cozy with humans
An attempt to reintroduce a pair of bear cubs to the Quebec wilderness was unsuccessful because they like humans too much, according to the provincial wildlife ministry. The orphaned bears were returned to Miller Zoo in the Beauce region, southeast of Quebec City, in late July.
London
-
Dog blamed for $5,000 kitchen fire in London
Crews were called to the 300 block of Sandringham Cres. west of Wellington Road Wednesday afternoon.
-
Single-vehicle rollover crash north of London
One person has been sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash north of London on Thursday morning.
-
'Lengthy closure' expected east of London Thursday morning
OPP report County Road 29/Hamilton Road is closed in both directions between Harris Road and Mill Road following a crash.
Kitchener
-
Ont. legal experts pushing to close loophole that allows scammers to mortgage homes without victims’ knowledge
The intricate scams usually target seniors and have resulted in some people losing their homes.
-
Ont. neurologist charged with sexually assaulting patients takes the stand
Jeffrey Sloka faces 50 counts of sexual assault in what is one of the largest investigations of its kind in Ontario.
-
WRDSB investigating conduct of trustee
Though the person under investigation has not been identified by the school board, trustee Mike Ramsey took to social media Monday to issue a statement saying that a code of conduct complaint had been filed against him.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
-
'Horrifying' dog attack in Toronto leaves woman with serious injuries, owner arrested
A mother of two young children from East York is nursing serious, painful wounds to her scalp, neck, back, and calf after being mauled by a dog near her home over the weekend.
-
Bud Light sales plunge following boycott over campaign with transgender influencer
Anheuser-Busch Inbev reported a drop in U.S. revenue in the second quarter as Bud Light sales plunged amid a conservative backlash over a campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Ottawa
-
TORNADO WATCH
TORNADO WATCH | Environment Canada warns conditions are favourable for a possible tornado in Ottawa today
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, warning conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may produce tornadoes.
-
25 people displaced by fire in Sandy Hill
Ottawa Fire says it received multiple 911 calls reporting smoke and flames coming from the rear of a four-door row house on Wilbrod Street, near Friel Street, at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.
-
City of Ottawa warns of traffic delays during 'Rolling Thunder' event this weekend
The city of Ottawa and Ottawa police are warning motorists to expect brief delays on Hwy. 417 and in downtown Ottawa on Saturday for the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event.
Windsor
-
‘A lot of really good talent’ descends on Windsor golf course for PGA Canada event
The Windsor Championship starts Thursday at Ambassador Golf course with 150 golfers.
-
Driver caught speeding 70 km/h over limit
Windsor police aren’t slowing down on nabbing speeders.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Barrie
-
Driver of motorcycle dead following crash in Barrie
One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in Barrie.
-
Alleged human trafficker at Ontario camp for vulnerable children seeks bail
An Essa Township couple at the centre of a human trafficking investigation appeared in court Wednesday.
-
Barrie police officer cleared after woman suffers fractured skull: SIU
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has cleared a Barrie officer of any criminal charges following a situation where a 32-year-old woman was injured in April.
Atlantic
-
'We don’t have a past anymore': Ellershouse couple faces flood damage
A couple from Ellershouse, N.S., says they received no help during the night of the flood, despite calling 911 six times.
-
Body of teenager who went missing in Nova Scotia flood believed to have been found
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a teenager who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
-
N.S. RCMP searching for two Eskasoni men charged with attempted murder
Police in Eskasoni, N.S., are searching for two men charged with attempted murder following a “targeted incident” in the community early Wednesday morning.
Calgary
-
Hate crimes prevention unit investigating after Calgary man verbally abused near Pride walk
The Calgary police are investigating an incident where a Calgary man was verbally abused as he was looking at the Pride sidewalk near Central Memorial Park downtown.
-
Feds try to reclaim $347 million insurance payout to Suncor linked to Libya unrest
The federal government is trying to reclaim nearly $350 million in insurance paid to Suncor Energy Inc. in the wake of political unrest in Libya.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Winnipeg
-
'It gets my heart pumping': Massive mosasaur fossil found in Manitoba
Researchers in the area of Morden, Man. have made a gigantic, ancient discovery. Work is underway to unearth a-believed-to-be full-sized fossil of a mosasaur which lived more than 80 million years ago.
-
Liquor Mart Express locations to close until further notice amid strike action
All Liquor Mart Express locations, which are found in grocery stores, will be closed until further notice as contract negotiations continue.
-
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries braces for busiest long weekend of the year amid problemed summer
It’s all hands on deck at BC Ferries as staff brace for the busiest long weekend of the year.
-
UBC research blames bigger floods on clear-cutting, calls for more selective logging
Reducing clear-cut logging and paying more attention to where trees are removed will help reduce the flood risk in British Columbia, a researcher says.
-
CBC Vancouver staffer arrested and charged in alleged child sex assault
Vancouver police have arrested a man who now faces charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault against a child.
Edmonton
-
1 dead after train and vehicle collide in Leduc County, Alta.: RCMP
Alberta RCMP say one person is dead after a late-night collision between a train and vehicle in Leduc County.
-
Edmonton Oilers hire Connor McDavid's agent Jeff Jackson as team CEO
Former player agent Jeff Jackson, whose client list included superstar Connor McDavid, has been named CEO of hockey operations for the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Thursday.
-
Tornado warning ends for areas southwest of Edmonton
A tornado warning has been issued for a group of foothills communities southwest of Edmonton in Clearwater County, Brazeau County and the County of Wetaskiwin.