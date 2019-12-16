TORONTO -- Ontario’s education minister has said that talks with the union representing public high school teachers have been called off.

Negotiations between the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) and the province stalled last week, with both sides claiming that the other is not bringing any new proposals to the table—but both parties agreed to return to the bargaining table on Monday.

In a statement released around 6 p.m., a few hours after both parties agreed to a two-day media blackout, Stephen Lecce's office said that the mediator called the talks off, saying that if no one is bringing anything new to the table, the negotiations are a waste of time.

Lecce said that he is “frustrated and disappointed” in the union’s position.

“They came forward today with no new proposals, no changes to their position, and no ideas on how to advance negotiations,” he said. “We have made a reasonable offer on compensation for the second highest paid educators in the country, as well as other enhancements to our initial offer to OSSTF.”

“We are calling on OSSTF put forward proposals to advance negotiations and to cancel the needless job action which only hurts our students.”

Union president Harvey Bischof has said that his members are concerned about wages, the increase in average class sizes and mandatory online courses. The union has also said that no new proposals have been placed on the table

“We have seen no change in the minister of education’s agenda of increasing class sizes, forcing e-learning on our high school students, and continuing the funding cuts,” the union’s president Harvey Bischof said on Friday.

Education minister Stephen Lecce previously said he believes a “voluntary agreement” can be made. At the same time, he has been urging the union to halt all job action, calling the rotating one-day strikes “unacceptable.”

Last Friday, the OSSTF announced that members would participate in another one-day strike on Dec. 18 that will affect 10 different school boards, including in York and in Halton.

The OSSTF is also one of four major teachers’ unions that launched charter challenges to a law capping public sector wage increases at one per cent for the next three years. Bischof has said that the law, which was passed as negotiations were set to begin, showed that the provincial government was not interested in negotiating in good faith.

The OSSTF represents more than 60,000 public high school teachers, educational assistants, early childhood educators, and school support staff.

