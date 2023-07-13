Tackling refugee crisis in Toronto on the agenda as Mayor Olivia Chow begins first full day in office
On her first full day in office, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says the refugee crisis spilling over onto the city’s streets is one of the first items on her agenda.
“I'll be meeting my chief of staff of course and getting a briefing on TTC, meeting some councillors, doing some paperwork, and really looking at the crisis that we're facing right now in the streets, these refugees having no place,” Chow told CP24 in an interview early Thursday.
And as you know, it was pouring rain out there last night and this morning. If you have no shelter, no roof over your head with a soaking wet cardboard, oh my god it’s a miserable life. So it's tough. So that is a crisis that I want to deal with today.”
For weeks, refugees have been camped out at the corner of Peter and Richmond streets outside of an intake centre for the city’s shelter system. The city has started referring refugees to federal programs instead of admitting them to the shelter system with the rest of the population as refugees are an area of federal responsibility and the city’s crowded shelters typically operate at maximum capacity.
The federal government compensates the city in a piecemeal way year to year for taking care of refugees through city services when all else fails, but local officials have long said that the situation is unsustainable and the government of Canada should be doing more to house refugees on its own in an ongoing and sustainable way.
Chow officially took on the role of mayor Wednesday in a declaration of office ceremony at Toronto City Hall.
She said a meeting is set to take place tomorrow between local, provincial and federal officials to deal with the problem of housing refugees and asylum seekers.
“Here's the good news. Tomorrow, our city manager will be meeting his counterparts, provincial and federal, coming to the table to talk about the refugee issue, about how to deal with this crisis,” Chow said. “And we'll see. Hopefully, it'll be good news because we can't continue. One of the hotels that is near the airport that houses Ukrainian refugees right now, the contract is up. We don't have the money and we don't want to close the doors, but where are we going to find the money, right? So we're $160 million short on just the refugees file.”
She said the problem will only get worse as more refugees migrate to the city and added that when they come here fleeing difficult situations in places like Ukraine “we want them to have the best start in the city as possible.”
Durham Regional Chair John Henry also released a statement this week saying that the municipality is struggling to keep up with the demand to house refugees.
“We—like other municipalities across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area—have expanded our services to support the influx of arrivals of refugees and asylum-seekers, while they establish themselves in Canada,” Henry wrote. “These expanded services have included the activation of emergency shelter systems as well as providing wraparound services to help newcomers settle in the region.
“Over the last few weeks, the number of newcomers arriving in our community has increased. And, despite our best efforts, we cannot keep up with this demand. We have exhausted the capacity in our system and any funding we had available to support newcomers.”
He said the financial and occupancy pressures on the region’s local programs have exceeded capacity with “unprecedented financial and occupancy pressures” and called on the federal and provincial governments to step up to help.
“The sad reality is that it leaves many newcomers homeless or at risk of becoming homeless,” he said of the situation.
Chow called out the federal government last week for “not paying a cent” to support refugees in Toronto’s shelter system, where it’s estimated that as many as a third of users are refugees.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TORNADO WATCH | Ottawa police say reports of a tornado in Barrhaven area
Ottawa police say they are aware of a tornado in the Barrhaven area, as a severe storm moves through the Ottawa area.
A heat wave named Cerberus has southern Europe in its jaws, and it's only going to get worse
Tourists in central Athens huddled under mist machines, and zoo animals in Madrid were fed fruit popsicles and chunks of frozen food, as southern Europeans braced for a heat wave Thursday, with a warning of severe conditions coming from the European Union's space agency.
Bank of Canada's record tightening campaign exposes lenders' mortgage risks
The Bank of Canada's interest rate hike on Wednesday and prospects of more increases heighten risks to mortgage lenders as homeowners are likely stay in debt longer, struggling to make higher payments or pay even the interest portion of their home loans, investors and analysts said.
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
Supreme Court won't examine sharing of Canadian bank account info with U.S.
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a challenge of legislation that allows account information held by Canadian financial institutions to be shared with U.S. authorities.
Mother with terminal cancer suing Starbucks Canada, alleging wrongful termination over COVID-19 policy
An Alberta woman battling a terminal form of blood cancer is suing Starbucks Canada, alleging wrongful termination.
Protecting seniors during extreme heat waves is critical, advocate says
With heat waves becoming more common in Canada, one advocate says safeguarding seniors from the dangers of extreme weather is becoming a critical priority.
Political tensions 'sustain' hate, racism towards Asian Canadians after surge of discrimination from COVID-19
A new poll by the Angus Reid Institute shows political tensions continue sustaining hate towards Asians in Canada.
Average asking price for Canadian rental unit hits record high in June: Rentals.ca
A new report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada reached a record $2,042 last month amid continued interest rate hikes, population expansion and low unemployment.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Tornado watch issued for Montreal area
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for the Greater Montreal Area. The alert was issued just before 10 a.m. on Thursday and warns people that the weather conditions are 'favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms with the potential to produce tornadoes.'
-
Two workers injured after hit-and-run at Montreal road site
A hit-and-run at a roadwork site in Montreal's Pointe-Aux-Trembles borough injured two flagmen Wednesday night, putting one of them in critical condition.
-
Experts doubt whether illegal magic mushroom stores will advance drug policy
Magic mushroom stores are opening illegally across Canada, challenging the country's drug laws, but experts say the illicit vendors are unlikely to radically advance acceptance of the hallucinogenic fungi among authorities -- or the public.
London
-
Driver airlifted after two-vehicle crash
Around 7:29 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the scene along County Road 5 in Arran Township where an SUV and a commercial vehicle were involved in a crash.
-
Charges laid following ER closure due to vandalism
Charges have been laid following damage to the Wingham hospital emergency entrance that caused a brief closure of the ER.
-
Roads closed north of Mitchell for serious collision
One person has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash just north of Mitchell.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge man charged with murder in York Region
A 19-year-old from Cambridge has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of an 18-year-old in York Region.
-
Roads closed north of Mitchell for serious collision
One person has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash just north of Mitchell.
-
Local asparagus farmer encouraged by rainy forecast
The recent rain has been a relief for many farmers, including at Barrie’s Asparagus Farm in North Dumfries.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins city council asks homeless shelter to look into relocation options
The dispute continues in Timmins over the location of the Living Space homeless shelter as many people have complained about an increase in crime and concerns for public safety in the area.
-
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
-
Former Sudbury, Ont., teacher pressured student to lie about sexual relationship
A sexual relationship with a teacher had a devastating impact on a former Sudbury student, a disciplinary hearing was told recently.
Ottawa
-
TORNADO WATCH
TORNADO WATCH | Ottawa police say reports of a tornado in Barrhaven area
Ottawa police say they are aware of a tornado in the Barrhaven area, as a severe storm moves through the Ottawa area.
-
What you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure at Bronson Avenue this weekend.
-
Police searching for missing swimmer at Britannia Beach
The search will resume Thursday morning for a swimmer who went missing in the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.
Windsor
-
First degree murder charge dropped in death of 24-year-old Windsor man
A first degree murder charge has been dropped in death of a 24-year-old Windsor man last year.
-
Suspect descriptions released in machete assault
Windsor police have released descriptions of the three suspects wanted after a machete attack on Langlois Avenue.
-
Worker falls off of Ambassador Bridge
Harbour Master Peter Barry has confirmed to CTV News that a worker fell from the Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River on Wednesday. According to the Detroit Fire Department, the man survived the fall and is in hospital.
Barrie
-
Heavy rainfall blamed for rollover on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte
Provincial police say heavy rain Thursday morning is to blame for a single-vehicle rollover in Oro-Medonte that sent one person to the hospital.
-
Repeat offender faces nearly 40 charges in series of break-ins
Police say a man arrested on 29 counts of breaking and entering last month in York Region now faces nearly 40 charges following additional crimes over the past week.
-
Two men arrested after gun, ammunition found during intensive OPP search in Orillia
Two men face a series of charges after a massive police search allegedly turned up a firearm and ammunition in Orillia Wednesday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
'It’s validating for my clients': Lawyer for Waterville class action suit
The lawyer for a class-action lawsuit alleging historical sexual assaults at the Nova Scotia Youth Centre in Waterville says the RCMP’s announcement of its investigation into the claims is “huge.”
-
Mountie says he was told to drop sexual assault case because N.S. woman was lying
An RCMP officer who investigated an alleged sexual assault says he was ordered to drop the case because his superiors thought the woman involved was lying.
-
Written in the stars: The legendary tale of Maritime ice cream favourite Moon Mist
To some, it's a heavenly trilogy of tastes, while to others it's an odd mash-up of cloyingly sweet flavours. But it's defended by many as the region's unofficial frozen treat: Moon Mist ice cream.
Calgary
-
Wildfire smoke causes poor air quality in Calgary
An air quality advisory was issued Thursday for Calgary and many other Alberta communities because of wildfires.
-
Cochrane, Alta., man charged with impersonating bank clients, RCMP say
Authorities in southern Alberta have charged a Cochrane man with identity fraud after they say he impersonated clients at several banks.
-
Edmonton man charged with list of sexual offences against minors
Children as young as nine were sexually assaulted by an Edmonton man, authorities in Alberta allege.
Winnipeg
-
Former Winnipeg football coach pleads guilty to sexual assault, luring
A former high school football coach in Winnipeg has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault.
-
'Heartless': Federal Crown-Indigenous relations minister criticizes Manitoba’s landfill search decision
Canada’s Crown-Indigenous relations minister has criticized the Manitoba government for its decision to not search a landfill for the bodies of two murdered Indigenous women.
-
Winnipeg city council and police union agree to new contract
Winnipeg city council has signed off on a new contract with the police union.
Vancouver
-
B.C. to provide drought update following call for residents to conserve water
British Columbia residents will get a clearer picture today about the status of the drought that has parched much of the province.
-
'Good progress' made battling Mount Seymour fire, officials say
Officials say there will be more smoke over the North Shore on Thursday as crews continue battling a wildfire that broke out on Mount Seymour.
-
Union and employers consider mediator's deal that would end B.C. port strike
Both sides in the ongoing British Columbia port strike will have to decide today whether to accept terms of a settlement recommended by a federal mediator that would end the 13-day-old industrial action.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man charged with list of sexual offences against minors
Children as young as nine were sexually assaulted by an Edmonton man, authorities in Alberta allege.
-
Driver had medical episode before fatal crash, police confirm
A driver had a medical episode before they crashed into a light pole and died in downtown Edmonton early Thursday morning.
-
'Sudden, violent attack': Police share circumstances surrounding homicide at Belvedere LRT Station
A man who was killed in Edmonton on Sunday night was a husband and father of seven, the Edmonton Police Service says.