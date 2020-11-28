TORONTO -- Police in Brampton say that a woman was sent to hospital after she was attacked by a man wielding a sword on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occured in the area of Centre Street North and Woodward Avenue at approximately 2:37 p.m., according to a tweet published by Peel Regional Police.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the attack.

Police said that the adult male suspect fled the scene following the incident but was eventually apprehended.

The suspect and the victim are known to each other, police said.