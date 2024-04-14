TORONTO
Toronto

    • Switzerland's Tirinzoni wins women's title at Players' Championship in Toronto

    Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni defeated Sweden's Isabella Wrana 6-5 on Sunday to win the Princess Auto Players' Championship. (@teamtirinzoni/Instagram) Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni defeated Sweden's Isabella Wrana 6-5 on Sunday to win the Princess Auto Players' Championship. (@teamtirinzoni/Instagram)
    Share

    Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni defeated Sweden's Isabella Wrana 6-5 on Sunday to win the Princess Auto Players' Championship.

    Tirinzoni forced Wrana to play a low-percentage in-off with her final shot of the eighth end in the women's final.

    The Swedish skip could only manage a single to give the second-ranked Swiss side the victory.

    The competition is the final event on the Grand Slam of Curling calendar.

    Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., was scheduled to play Italy's Joel Retornaz in the men's final later Sunday at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2024.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News