

CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are investigating after a rainbow crosswalk in the city’s Gay Village was spray-painted with anti-Semitic graffiti in broad daylight.

They say the incident happened “right in the open” in the popular neighbourhood on Thursday.

Witnesses told police that they saw two people with their faces deliberately hidden spray paint a swastika onto the Church and Alexander streets intersection with black paint and then run away.

A description of a possible suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

While the case is still under investigation, police tell CP24 that they are treating the incident as a hate crime.

The crosswalk has since been cleaned up.

Police are asking anyone who has any information about the incident to contact them.