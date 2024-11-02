Suspicious incident in Mississauga resolved, police say

Peel police say they have resolved a suspicious incident that arose from a video of someone appearing to have been restrained.

Police made the announcement hours after making a public appeal, asking the people involved in the video to speak to officers.

They did not provide further details on how the incident was cleared up.

Investigators were initially notified on Friday evening about the incident, which is believed to have occurred in the area of Traders Boulevard and Hurontario Street.

“Security images appear to show a restrained individual associated to a dark-coloured sedan and an orange SUV. Both vehicles left the area in unknown directions,” police said in a news release on Saturday afternoon.

They even released photos from the video in which an individual appears to have their hands tied behind their back while being held by another person.

Police release photos of what they described as a suspicious incident in Mississauga on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (Peel Regional Police)“In the event that this incident is a prank, investigators would ask those involved to contact them,” police said.

It is unclear if the people involved later called the police to resolve the case.