Suspects sought following shooting in midtown Toronto

Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

Police are searching for suspects following a shooting in the area of Shaw Street and Wychcrest Avenue in midtown Toronto.

Police say they received the call for reports of gunfire just before 5:15 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived on scene, they located a an adult male victim with "serious" gunshot wounds.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.

