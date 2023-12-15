TORONTO
Toronto

    • Suspects in stolen SUV rammed police cruiser in Oshawa while attempting to evade arrest, police say

    Durham Police

    One man is in custody and another remains outstanding after they allegedly rammed a police cruiser while operating a stolen vehicle in Oshawa earlier this week.

    Police say that officers were dispatched to the Taunton Road East and Mary Street North area just after 11 a.m. on Dec. 12 for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

    According to police, officers soon realized that a Dodge SUV that was parking in a residential complex that it was not permitted to be in had previously been reported stolen.

    Police attempted to stop the vehicle.

    However, police say that its two occupants refused to stop and ultimately rammed a cruiser while attempting to flee.

    The two suspects then fled the vehicle on foot, police say.

    One male was ultimately arrested a short distance away while a second male remains outstanding.

    Khaleil McDonald, 21, of East Gwillimbury, is facing 10 charges, including flight from police and possession of a prohibited weapon.

    Police continue to investigate.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    TREND LINE

    TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections

    Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.

    Kid Rock says he is done boycotting Bud Light

    Kid Rock is changing his tune on Bud Light. He was one of the first people to declare a boycott on Bud Light after the beer brand briefly partnered with a transgender influencer, leading to a significant and lasting sales slump.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News