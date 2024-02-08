Suspects from Mississauga, Brampton charged in GTA convenience store robbery spree

Two men have been charged in connection with an investigation into several armed convenience store robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

Police allege that between Dec. 30, 2023 and Jan. 16, 2024, two suspects wearing disguises to conceal their identity and armed with guns attended a number of corner stores throughout Toronto, and Peel and Halton regions.

During the robberies, they demanded money and lottery tickets, police said.

None of the victims were injured.

Peel Regional Police’s (PRP) Central Robbery Bureau worked in collaboration with Toronto and Halton police services on the investigation and identified and arrested two male suspects.

David Nakale, 25, of Mississauga, has been charged with five counts each of robbery with a firearm and wearing a disguise. He had a Jan. 23 court appearance.

Aaron Wisniewski, 23, of Brampton, is facing seven counts each of robbery with a joanna lavoie firearm and seven counts of wearing a disguise. He appeared in court on Feb. 7.

This investigation remains ongoing and police said that they “anticipate more charges could be laid.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PRP’s Central Robbery Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3410, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.