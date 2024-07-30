Suspected impaired driver repeatedly struck officer in Whitby, police say

A suspected impaired driver is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a police officer in Whitby over the weekend.

Police say that officers were called to a restaurant parking lot in the area of Taunton Road East and Garden Street just after 2 a.m. on July 27 after a driver was observed operating their vehicle in an “unsafe and suspicious manner.”

Police say that once officers arrived on scene they initiated a traffic stop by blocking the suspect vehicle.

Officers then approached the driver who police say “exhibited signs of impairment.”

“When officers attempted to arrest the suspect, he resisted and struck an officer repeatedly. The male was subsequently taken into custody,” a news release issued on Tuesday notes.

Police say that the officer sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

A suspect, identified as 46-year-old Oshawa resident Peter Nihan Scott, is facing five charges, including assaulting a peace officer and two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with surveillance or dashcam footage to contact them.