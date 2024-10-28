TORONTO
Toronto

    • Suspect vehicle involved in Toronto shooting crashes into school, catches fire: police

    Police say the driver of a vehicle involved in a downtown Toronto shooting on Oct. 27, 2024 crashed into a school in Etobicoke and was arrested. (CP24/Jacob Estrin) Police say the driver of a vehicle involved in a downtown Toronto shooting on Oct. 27, 2024 crashed into a school in Etobicoke and was arrested. (CP24/Jacob Estrin)
    Share

    Toronto police say a suspect vehicle involved in a downtown shooting Sunday night that left one person seriously injured crashed into an Etobicoke school and caught fire.

    Officers were called to the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots. When they arrived on scene, police said they found a male victim with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Two suspects, identified by police only as a male and female, were seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

    The vehicle was later located more than 25 kilometres away from the shooting scene, in Etobicoke, and was involved in a single-vehicle crash. One suspect fled the scene on foot and was arrested. They were taken to hospital as a precaution.

    In an email to CP24 on Monday morning, police confirmed that the vehicle crashed into Dixon Grove Middle School, near The Westway and Kipling Avenue, and caught fire. Police did not say if anyone was inside the building at the time.

    While it’s unclear if police were involved in a pursuit of the suspect vehicle prior to the crash, a Toronto police spokesperson said the Special Investigations Unit has not invoked its mandate.

    A firearm was recovered at the time of the arrest, police said, adding that no other suspects are outstanding.

    The suspects have not been identified by police and its unclear what charges they are facing.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump's Madison Square Garden event features crude and racist insults

    Donald Trump took the stage Sunday night at New York's Madison Square Garden to deliver his campaign's closing argument with the election nine days away after several of his allies used crude and racist insults toward U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and other critics of the former president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News