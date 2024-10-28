Suspect vehicle involved in Toronto shooting crashes into school, catches fire: police
Toronto police say a suspect vehicle involved in a downtown shooting Sunday night that left one person seriously injured crashed into an Etobicoke school and caught fire.
Officers were called to the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots. When they arrived on scene, police said they found a male victim with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Two suspects, identified by police only as a male and female, were seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle.
The vehicle was later located more than 25 kilometres away from the shooting scene, in Etobicoke, and was involved in a single-vehicle crash. One suspect fled the scene on foot and was arrested. They were taken to hospital as a precaution.
In an email to CP24 on Monday morning, police confirmed that the vehicle crashed into Dixon Grove Middle School, near The Westway and Kipling Avenue, and caught fire. Police did not say if anyone was inside the building at the time.
While it’s unclear if police were involved in a pursuit of the suspect vehicle prior to the crash, a Toronto police spokesperson said the Special Investigations Unit has not invoked its mandate.
A firearm was recovered at the time of the arrest, police said, adding that no other suspects are outstanding.
The suspects have not been identified by police and its unclear what charges they are facing.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian retirees to receive latest CPP payments Tuesday
Canadian retirees will receive their latest Canada Pension Plan payments Tuesday.
Why a group of Canadian doctors says workplace sick notes need to go
Canadian doctors are calling for employers and schools not to require sick notes when it comes to short-term minor illnesses.
Latin superstar Bad Bunny backs Harris for president after comedian's racist jokes at Trump event
Bad Bunny threw his support behind U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris on Sunday by sharing a video of the Democratic presidential nominee shortly after a comedian at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally made crude jokes about Latinos and called Puerto Rico a 'floating island of garbage,' angering artists and some Hispanic Republicans.
Monthly food bank use soars to record 2 million, driven by cost of groceries, housing
Canada's reliance on food banks has soared to a grim new milestone, according to data from Food Banks Canada.
Adele and Celine Dion share heartfelt embrace and shed tears in sweet concert encounter
Adele and Celine Dion were each brought to tears after an emotional interaction during Adele's concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Ontario vision of Niagara as northern Las Vegas may not include Marineland: minister
A major amusement park is part of Ontario's grand vision to turn the Niagara region into Las Vegas north, but Marineland may not fit the bill, the provincial tourism minister says.
Trump's Madison Square Garden event features crude and racist insults
Donald Trump took the stage Sunday night at New York's Madison Square Garden to deliver his campaign's closing argument with the election nine days away after several of his allies used crude and racist insults toward U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and other critics of the former president.
Woman charged with assaulting Australian senator who shouted at the King
A woman appeared in an Australian court on Monday charged with a May assault on the Indigenous senator who shouted at King Charles III during a royal reception last week.
Manslaughter probe continues 1 year after hockey player Adam Johnson's death in England
It's been one year since the death of American hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was fatally cut by an opponent's skate during a game in Sheffield, England.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
-
Synthetic drug potency increases, raising overdose risks for youth
As synthetic drugs grow stronger, experts warn that overdoses pose an even greater threat, particularly to young people. Dr. Nicholas Chadi, a pediatrician at Sainte-Justine Hospital, is sounding the alarm about the rising dangers of these substances.
-
Montreal police investigating gunfire in Kirkland
Montreal police is investigating after shots were fired in Kirkland on the West Island.
Ottawa
-
Trillium Line closes out second phase of 21-day trial running period, OC Transpo says
OC Transpo is pausing running on the new north-south light rail transit line over the next three days for “minor construction activities,” after the Trillium Line pulled into the station to complete the 21-day trial running period.
-
Ottawa to begin enforcement of new 3-item garbage limit in November
Ottawa implemented the new three-item limit on all households that receive curbside waste pickup on September 30, with the goal of extending the life of the Trail Road Waste Facility until 2024.
-
Vehicle fire slows down morning commute on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa’s west end
Ministry of Transportation traffic cameras showed a vehicle on fire on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 417 near Moodie Drive at 6:40 a.m.
Northern Ontario
-
Gold prices have surged in 2024. Here’s how to get in on the gold rush
Not all that glitters is gold, but the value of the precious metal has been surging this year.
-
Here's when you need to change your clock back
Millions of Canadians will notice their clocks turn back by one hour on Nov. 3, marking the end of daylight saving time this year.
-
Trump refers to CNN's Anderson Cooper by a woman's first name
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
Kitchener
-
Police looking for multiple suspects following break-and-enter in Kitchener
Police responded to a reported break-in at a home in the area of Natchez Road and Carson Drive around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.
-
University of Waterloo researchers develop one-dose antibiotic technology
A team of researchers at the University of Waterloo are introducing a technology capable of delivering an entire course of antibiotics in one tiny dose.
-
Pedestrian, 65, hurt following collision in Kitchener
Emergency services were called just before 6:30 p.m. Friday to respond to a collision involving a Mazda and a pedestrian in the area of Highland Road and Lawrence Avenue.
London
-
Hollywood star Victor Garber gets emotional after surprise meeting with his former teacher in London, Ont.
Victor Garber got teary-eyed when he walked into a brunch in his honour Sunday in London, Ont.
-
Norwich retirement home announces closure
Trillium Care in Norwich, Ont. has announced they will be closing their facilities, citing “an emergency lack of financial resources necessary to sustain daily operations.”
-
As two roundabouts open in St. Thomas, one main intersection set to close for construction
Two new interchanges have opened in St. Thomas, Ont. but one main artery is set to close Monday for construction.
Windsor
-
Major house fire near downtown Windsor
According to AM800 News, the fire broke out at the home next to an apartment building around 3 a.m.
-
Andrew Dowie to run again in next provincial election
Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie has been acclaimed as the Ontario Progressive Conservative party’s representative for the riding in the next provincial election.
-
One suspect arrested for armed robbery, Windsor police still seek three others
One suspect has been arrested after an armed robbery took place in Windsor.
Barrie
-
Ontario man tells police he harmed two family members, three found dead
Huntsville OPP and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are conducting a homicide investigation after three individuals were found dead in a Huntsville neighbourhood Friday evening.
-
Around $10K stolen from jewelry store in alleged break and enter
Bracebridge OPP are searching for two suspects who allegedly broke into a Gravenhurst jewelry store early Saturday morning.
-
Driver charged after striking OPP cruiser
A man was charged after allegedly crashing into a parked OPP cruiser in Tay Township early Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Cat dead after fire at North End home
A North End home went up in flames early Monday morning.
-
-
RCMP concerned for missing man, last seen days ago in Selkirk
Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 40-year-old man who was last seen in Selkirk.
Atlantic
-
Parties ready for first full day of campaigning in Nova Scotia election
Monday is the first full day of campaigning in the Nova Scotia provincial election.
-
Glen Savoie named interim leader of New Brunswick PCs
Glen Savoie has been named interim leader of New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservatives.
-
Snowfall warning in effect in parts of Cape Breton
A snowfall warning is in effect in the Cape Breton Highlands with 'significant snowfall' in the forecast Monday.
N.L.
-
Women's hockey is growing, but junior athletes play fewer competitive years on average. A new league aims to change that
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
Edmonton
-
Draisaitl scores in OT to lift Oilers over Red Wings
Leon Draisaitl scored his second goal of the game 18 seconds into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Sunday night.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler air settles in through the week
Cloudy skies and a chance of some scattered pockets of precipitation in the Edmonton area today.
-
Monthly food bank use soars to record 2 million, driven by cost of groceries, housing
Canada's reliance on food banks has soared to a grim new milestone, according to data from Food Banks Canada.
Calgary
-
Canada on track to be world's third-largest wheat exporter in '24-25 crop year
Canada is on track to be the world's third-largest wheat exporter for the second year in a row as crop production in the prairie provinces continues to increase.
-
Calgary MP Stephanie Kusie launches Parliamentary petition to save Olympic Plaza bricks
A Calgary MP is collecting names on a petition in hopes of saving the Olympic Plaza bricks.
-
Why a group of Canadian doctors says workplace sick notes need to go
Canadian doctors are calling for employers and schools not to require sick notes when it comes to short-term minor illnesses.
Regina
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan have made their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 campaign comes to a close and election day arrives.
-
Here's where you can vote in Regina
Election day has arrived in Saskatchewan. With it, the last wave of voters prepare to cast their ballots and decide who will form government in the province.
-
No change in standings after 2 of 3 recounts completed in B.C. election
Two of the three recounts in B.C.’s 2024 provincial election have been completed, with no change to the standings in either riding.
Saskatoon
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan have made their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 campaign comes to a close and election day arrives.
-
Here's where to vote in Saskatoon
Election day has arrived in Saskatchewan. With it, the last wave of voters prepare to cast their ballots and decide who will form government in the province.
-
Saskatchewan prepares for Monday election results
It's been a long month of policy announcements, campaigning, new promises, and speculation leading up to today. Polls are set to close Monday evening, and the outcome will shape the next four years of Saskatchewan's government.
Vancouver
-
B.C. election results: Mail-in ballots heavily favour NDP, only absentee ballots left to count
The majority of mail-in ballots tallied this weekend for the final count in B.C.'s nail-bitingly close 2024 provincial election went to the NDP, increasing the party's chances of clinching a third term.
-
No change in standings after 2 of 3 recounts completed in B.C. election
Two of the three recounts in B.C.’s 2024 provincial election have been completed, with no change to the standings in either riding.
-
Driver left with life-threatening injuries after Surrey crash
A person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Surrey Sunday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. election results: Mail-in ballots heavily favour NDP, only absentee ballots left to count
The majority of mail-in ballots tallied this weekend for the final count in B.C.'s nail-bitingly close 2024 provincial election went to the NDP, increasing the party's chances of clinching a third term.
-
Tempers flare at B.C. ferry terminal as 'assured loading' customers bypass standby crowd
There were tense moments at a ferry terminal outside Victoria, B.C., on Friday after the lion’s share of standby spots on an early sailing were claimed by “assured loading” passengers – leaving regular customers who had been waiting for hours out of luck.
-
Island's first trauma-informed, Indigenous-specific child-care centre opens in Colwood
Hulitan Early Years Centre is a brand new, 48-seat childhood learning centre in Colwood. It was built to support Indigenous children throughout the capital region.