TORONTO -- A man is in police custody after a woman found with a gunshot wound died in Scarborough Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Havenview Road, east of McCowan Road, just after 7 p.m.

Toronto police Duty Insp. Norm Proctor said a passerby found the victim lying on the sidewalk in "obvious distress."

When officers arrived, they located the woman with at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday, police said the suspect turned himself in at a police station.

The relationship between the victim and the suspect is unknown at this time.

Police said they are not looking for any other suspects

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.