TORONTO -- Toronto police are investigating after a person who was found with a gunshot wound died in Scarborough Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Havenview Road, east of McCowan Road, just after 7 p.m.

Duty Inspector Norm Proctor told CP24 a passerby found an individual lying on the sidewalk in "obvious distress."

When officers arrived, they located the victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The age and gender of the victim have not been released.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

"We have not received any calls as of yet for gunshots or anything of that nature," said Proctor, adding that he can't confirm if officers have located any evidence of a shooting at the scene.

Proctor said they don't have any suspect information at this time.

"It's very early in the investigation," he said.

Proctor said they are canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses, and he is urging anyone who may have information to contact them.