Suspect tries to steal police car, disarm officer in Whitby, Ont.: DRPS
Durham police say a male suspect who tried to steal an officer’s marked cruiser and disarm her has been arrested.
In a post to X Wednesday evening, police said the officer was approached by the suspect on Victoria Street East in Whitby.
They said the suspect attempted to “remove” the officer from her cruiser and tried to disarm her.
The suspect then fled the area in his vehicle but was arrested a short distance away.
It’s unclear what charges he is facing.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
