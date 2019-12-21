TORONTO -- A man who allegedly stole a puppy at gunpoint in Brampton was taken into custody on Friday after he accidentally shot himself in the leg while running away from the scene of the crime.

Police say that the victim used an online classifieds site to arrange for the sale of the puppy, agreeing to meet the suspect in the area of Skylar Circle.

Once the victim arrived at the meetup location he handed over the puppy to the suspect but police say that the suspect refused to pay and instead pointed a firearm at the victim.

The suspect then ran away with the dog but as he fled he accidently shot himself in the leg and fell to the ground, police say.

Officers were then called to the area by the victim.

Once on scene, they located the suspect and he was taken to hospital with injuries that were considered non-life threatening. A Colt .45 firearm was also recovered at the scene, according to police.

The puppy, a nine week old pure bread American Bulldog called 'Tarzan,' was returned unharmed to its owner.

A 20-year-old Brampton man, whose identity has not been released, has been charged with robbery and firearm-related offences in connection with the incident.