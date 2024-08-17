Suspect sought in suspected hate-motivated assault at Finch West Station: police
Toronto police say they are looking for a suspect allegedly involved in a suspected hate-motivated assault at Finch West Subway Station earlier this week.
On Tuesday at 5:40 p.m., police said officers were called to the subway station at Keele Street and Finch Avenue West for an assault.
It’s alleged that the victim and suspect exited a TTC bus onto the platform at the station when the suspect hit the victim in the face with an object, causing the victim to bleed, police said.
During the assault, police said that the suspect allegedly hurled death threats and anti-South Asian racial slurs at the victim.
The victim and the suspect are not known to each other, police said. Police did not disclose the circumstances leading up to the alleged assault.
Police described the suspect as a five-foot-seven to five-foot-nine, with long black hair. They were wearing black tights, a black zip-up jacket, black shoes and a dark-coloured satchel at the time of the alleged incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3506 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Flooding in parts of the GTA as rainfall warning remains in effect
Widespread flooding is engulfing parts of the Greater Toronto Area as torrential rainfall continues to pour down.
breaking Trees down, damage reported after tornado near Ayr, Ont.
Tornado watches remain in effect across parts of Ontario.
DEVELOPING Tracking Ernesto: Hurricane downgraded to tropical storm as it moves through Bermuda
Hurricane Ernesto made landfall on the tiny British Atlantic territory of Bermuda early Saturday as residents hunkered down.
Disney has a price problem. It has ambitious plans to fix that
Disney recently announced a huge slate of projects for parks and cruises in front of 12,000 of its most loyal fans, who will almost certainly return to Disney's theme parks to experience those new offerings, no matter what it costs.
He stumbled onto a large tusk in a Mississippi creek. It turned out to be a first-of-its-kind discovery
A fossil hunter was scouring a Mississippi creek for remnants of the past when he came across the discovery of a lifetime — a tusk from an ice age Columbian mammoth.
B.C. man who said he was 'joking around' when he fatally shot girlfriend sentenced to 4 years
A man who told police he was "joking around" with his girlfriend when he fatally shot her in the head has been sentenced to four years in prison for manslaughter with an additional six months for possessing a rifle without a licence.
Parts of sagging Toronto building demolished, remaining structure under investigation: city
Parts of a building near Toronto’s busy Kensington Market, which was at risk of collapsing on Friday, have been demolished as the city works to determine whether the remaining structure is safe.
Cleanup underway after Montreal water main break floods streets and homes
Cleanup is underway after a major water main break near Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge flooded dozens of buildings on Friday and left some 150,000 homes under a boil-water advisory.
Carlos Alcaraz apologizes for smashing and breaking racket in 'worst match' of his career
As Carlos Alcaraz slipped to a shock defeat against Gael Monfils in the second round of the Cincinnati Open, he became so frustrated that he smashed his racket against the court several times, bending the frame out of shape while the crowd looked on stunned.
