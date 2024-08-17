Suspect sought in suspected hate-motivated assault at Finch West Station: police

Toronto police say they are looking for a suspect allegedly involved in a suspected hate-motivated assault at Finch West Subway Station earlier this week.

On Tuesday at 5:40 p.m., police said officers were called to the subway station at Keele Street and Finch Avenue West for an assault.

It’s alleged that the victim and suspect exited a TTC bus onto the platform at the station when the suspect hit the victim in the face with an object, causing the victim to bleed, police said.

During the assault, police said that the suspect allegedly hurled death threats and anti-South Asian racial slurs at the victim.

The victim and the suspect are not known to each other, police said. Police did not disclose the circumstances leading up to the alleged assault.

Police described the suspect as a five-foot-seven to five-foot-nine, with long black hair. They were wearing black tights, a black zip-up jacket, black shoes and a dark-coloured satchel at the time of the alleged incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3506 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.