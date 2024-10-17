TORONTO
Toronto

    • Ontario's top court to release decision in landmark youth-led climate case

    The Ontario Court of Appeal is seen in Toronto, Monday, April 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel The Ontario Court of Appeal is seen in Toronto, Monday, April 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
    Share

    Ontario's top court is set to release its decision in a landmark youth-led Charter challenge of the provincial government's climate change plan. 

    The Court of Appeal for Ontario heard arguments earlier this year brought by seven young people who say the province's weakened emissions target is a violation of their constitutional rights. 

    It's the first case to be tried in Canada that considers whether climate change has the potential to violate Charter rights. 

    While an Ontario trial judge ruled that it did not, her decision agreed that the gap between how much emissions need to be cut globally and what the provincial plan calls for is "large, unexplained and without any apparent scientific basis."

    The young people brought evidence suggesting the government's revised plan would allow for 30 megatonnes more in annual emissions by 2030, equivalent to the annual emissions of about 7 million passenger vehicles. 

    The Appeal Court's decision is being closely watched by lawyers in another youth-led Charter challenge of Ottawa's climate plan currently before the Federal Court. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2024.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    JD Vance says 'no,' Trump did not lose the 2020 U.S. election

    U.S. vice-presidential candidate JD Vance said "no," former U.S. president Donald Trump did not lose the 2020 election "by the words" the Ohio Republican would use, when asked Wednesday what message it sends to independent voters that he has not directly answered that question.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    • London Knights name 53rd captain

      The announcement was made just after the team announced Wednesday it had released over agers Owen Willmore and Alec Leonard, and had brought in goalie Austin Elliott, a former all-star in the Western Hockey League, to be the starting goalie.

    • Don't be alarmed in St. Thomas

      Members of the public and residents in the area will see an increased police presence but are reminded there are no safety concerns and residents are asked not to call 911.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News