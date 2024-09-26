TORONTO
    • Suspect sought in connection with two 'violent' sexual assaults in Brampton

    Police say the man in the photo is wanted in connection with two sexual assaults in Brampton. (Peel Regional Police) Police say the man in the photo is wanted in connection with two sexual assaults in Brampton. (Peel Regional Police)
    Peel police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in what they say were two "violent" sexual assaults in Brampton this month.

    The incidents occurred in the area of McLaughlin Road and Steeles Avenue on Sept. 2 at 5:30 a.m. and Sept. 22 at 1:30 a.m.

    Police have also released a video showing the suspect to further help in his identification.

    He is described as a South Asian male in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately five-foot-eight to five-foot-10, with a medium build, dark short hair, receding hair line and unshaven.

    They are asking anyone who knows the suspect's identity to contact them at 905-45302121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

