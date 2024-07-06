Suspect sought in alleged Scarborough robbery

Toronto police have released an image of a suspect wanted in a Scarborough robbery last month.

it happened at a business in the area of Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. on June 21.

At that time, police said, the suspect entered a store and “selected an item.”

The suspect then assaulted an employee and fled the store with the item, police said.

It’s unclear what injuries, if any, the employee sustained.

Police described the suspect as a man in his early 20s with a thin build and brown curly hair.

Police are asking anyone with information about the alleged robbery to contact them at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers.

Police have released an image of a suspect wanted in an alleged robbery in Scarborough on June 21. (Toronto Police Service)