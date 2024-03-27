TORONTO
Toronto

    • Suspect sought after woman struck with piece of wood on TTC bus in Etobicoke

    One woman was assaulted near Islington Avenue and The Queensway on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24) One woman was assaulted near Islington Avenue and The Queensway on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
    A woman suffered serious injuries when a man struck her with a piece of wood on board a TTC bus in Etobicoke this morning, Toronto police say.

    It happened near Islington Avenue and The Queensway shortly before 5:30 a.m.

    Police say the female victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    The man, who was unknown to the victim, fled the area, police say.

    No suspect description has been released.

