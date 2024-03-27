Suspect sought after woman struck with piece of wood on TTC bus in Etobicoke

A woman suffered serious injuries when a man struck her with a piece of wood on board a TTC bus in Etobicoke this morning, Toronto police say.

It happened near Islington Avenue and The Queensway shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Police say the female victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man, who was unknown to the victim, fled the area, police say.

No suspect description has been released.