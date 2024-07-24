Suspect sought after rideshare driver stabbed in Scarborough: TPS

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a rideshare driver was stabbed in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said it received a report that a passenger in a rideshare vehicle had stabbed a driver near Kingston Road and Sheppard Avenue East just before 2 p.m.

The driver has since been transported to hospital in serious condition.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s with dark skin. Police say he is about five-foot-seven tall with a slim build.

The TPS K9 Unit is assisting with the search. Police are asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.