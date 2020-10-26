TORONTO -- Police are searching for a suspect after at least two incendiary devices were found in front of several Oshawa, Ont. businesses this month.

The first reported incident occurred around 8:20 a.m. on Oct. 1.

Police were called to Taunton Convenience Store, located near Taunton and Witson roads, after someone tried to move a suspicious package and it burst into flames.

In video surveillance footage released by investigators on Monday, a suspect can be seen approaching the front of the convenience store. The person is seen in the video spending about a minute trying to attach something to the front of the building.

The suspect then appears to flee the area on foot.

The surveillance footage then shows a victim approaching the store in the morning. The victim tries to knock the package off, but it starts to smoke and then briefly bursts into flame. The victim at the time had moved back into the parking lot.

Investigators are asking the public to help identify a suspect after several incidents of suspicious packages being left at 2 separate stores in Oshawa. One incident this weekend, the Explosives Disposal Unit was called out to detonate item



No injuries were reported.

“There were three prior incidents targeting this store that were never reported to police,” investigators said in a news release issued Monday. “The suspect wore a mask during these incidents.”

Another incident was reported on Oct. 24 around 8:15 a.m. at Pantry Convenience on Park Road North.

The suspicious package was investigated by the explosives disposal unit and detonated.

Police confirmed the item was an incendiary device and was rendered safe after detonation.

Investigators say the incidents are all related to stores that sell “adult-related material.”

An image of a suspect connected to the second incident has been released by police.

Investigators say the same person is believed to have been involved in the Taunton Road incidents as well.

The suspect has been described by police as a white male who was last seen wearing all black clothing and white shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the incidents to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2766 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.