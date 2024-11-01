Suspect sought after argument ends in man being stabbed in Brampton

Peel police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man during an argument in Brampton last weekend.

Police said two men who did not know each other got into a verbal argument on Saturday afternoon near Main Street and Steeles Avenue.

“The argument led to the suspect allegedly stabbing the victim several times,” police said in a news release on Friday.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was transported to hospital, where he remains in non-life-threatening condition.

On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect described as a Black male with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black toque, black and grey jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, beige boots and a dark backpack.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.