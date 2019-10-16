Toronto police are searching for a man accused of attacking an 87-year-old woman from behind, throwing her to the ground and robbing her of her belongings.

The alleged incident took place in The Annex, near Brunswick Avenue and Bloor Street West, around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators said the man fled the area eastbound through an alleyway.

Officers have described the male suspect as being six-feet with a thin build.

“He was wearing a dark toque, two-toned hooded sweater, dark pants, dark shoes, and carrying a white bag,” police said in a news release issued on Wednesday morning.

Investigators released security camera images of the suspect they described in an effort to identify and locate him.

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).