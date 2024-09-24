TORONTO
    • Suspect sought after 2 people stabbed during argument in Christie Pits

    Toronto police say the man in the photo is wanted in a stabbing investigation. (Toronto Police Service) Toronto police say the man in the photo is wanted in a stabbing investigation. (Toronto Police Service)
    Toronto police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing two people in the city’s Christie Pits neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

    Police said they received a stabbing call just before 1 a.m. in the area of Christie Street and Bloor Street West.

    Officers have learned that an argument between an individual and a group of people escalated. The individual allegedly approached the group and began to stab several people.

    He then fled the area. Police said two male victims were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The suspect is believed to have used a knife, police said. In a news release Tuesday evening, investigators released photos of the suspect, described as male with a slim build and dark short hair. He was last seen wearing black clothing and white shoes and carrying a black bag.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

