Suspect outstanding in 3-vehicle collision, 1 person injured: Toronto police

    Toronto police said one person is injured following a three-vehicle collision on Tuesday afternoon.
    Toronto police said one person is injured following a three-vehicle collision on Tuesday afternoon.

    Police said it happened just before 4 p.m. in the area of Jane Street and Weston Road.

    Three vehicles were involved in the collision, police said, and involved two suspects.

    One man has been arrested but police said the other suspect fled. Officers did not provide a description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.

    Police said one person had been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

    Officers urge drivers to take alternate routes at this time.

