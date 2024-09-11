Police documents detail allegations against Toronto detective accused of sexually assaulting subordinates

A Toronto police detective facing sexual assault charges is alleged to have touched subordinates inappropriately on several occasions and, in some instances, taken pictures of them while on the toilet.

Newly released police tribunal documents detail the allegations against Det. Jason Kondo who is facing 10 criminal charges, including four counts of sexual assault and four counts of mischief. He was charged in June.

The detective who was assigned to the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force is also facing eight counts of misconduct under the Police Services Act in connection with the alleged incidents that occurred between Sept. 2020 and Jan. 2024 while he was the supervisor of an Organized Crime Enforcement team.

The incidents involved four officers. In the Notice of Hearing to Kondo, it stated that the detective “engaged in a course of behaviour” towards the constables “that you ought to have known was unwelcome.”

“In so doing, you committed misconduct in that you did without lawful excuse, disobey, omit, or neglect to carry out any lawful order,” the documents stated.

Also, the detective is accused of committing misconduct by acting “in a disorderly manner or in a manner prejudicial to discipline or likely to bring discredit upon the reputation of the Toronto Police Service.”

ONE OFFICER TOUCHED INAPPROPRIATELY WHILE SHOWERING

In the case involving one officer, the documents said Kondo allegedly turned out the lights on several occasions while that officer was in a washroom stall and, other times, would throw items over the wall.

In one instance, using his cellphone, Kondo took a photograph of that officer who was seated on the toilet, according to the documents.

“On one occasion while (the officer) was in the shower you opened the shower curtain and touched (the officer) inappropriately, violating his sexual integrity,” the documents stated.

In a separate incident, after that officer ate the cookie Kondo gave, the detective allegedly showed him a picture of the same cookie “placed near your penis and testicles.”

ANOTHER OFFICER HIT WITH USED UNDERWEAR IN THE FACE

Meanwhile, Kondo is also accused of throwing a pair of cold and wet underwear at another subordinate, hitting the constable in the face. According to the documents, the detective also tried to rip that subordinate’s towel while he was walking in the change room, which would have exposed his naked body underneath.

“On one or more occasions, you told (the officer) not to be such a ‘batty boy,’ which in Jamaican Patois is a slur often referred to a gay or effeminate man,” the documents stated. Kondo also allegedly referred to the same officer as “Gundu,” which is an Indian slang term for a young gay boy.

Kondo is also accused of putting a penis-shaped water bottle into that officer’s bag, making disparaging remarks about why he was brought into the office or given a position in the team and referring to the officer as “Fat Albert.”

“You would play the ‘Fat Albert’ song to him, introduce him as ‘Albert”’ and hang pictures of Fat Albert on the message board as well as above his desk,” the documents stated.

THIRD OFFICER TOUCHED INAPPROPRIATELY WHILE GETTING DRESSED

Kondo is also alleged to have sent a photo to a subordinate that shows that officer’s supplement between the detective’s buttocks.

The documents stated that on one occasion, Kondo also touched that officer inappropriately while he was bent over getting dressed and, in another instance, pulled the shower curtain back while the officer was showering.

KONDO ALLEGEDLY PUT CELLPHONE OVER STALL WHILE OFFICER USING TOILET

As for the fourth officer, Kondo was reported to have made comments about the officer’s buttocks.

“You then touched (the officer) inappropriately, brushing your hand and tapped (the officer’s) buttocks, violating (the officer’s) sexual integrity,” the documents stated. That happened in 2022, and Kondo allegedly touched that officer inappropriately again in and around 2023.

“On one occasion, while (the officer) was seated on the toilet in the washroom you put your cell phone over stall wall as if you were taking a photograph of him,” according to the documents. Kondo is also accused of putting a penis-shaped water bottle in that officer’s bag, which was later found by his son at home.

In another instance, as that officer was showering, Kondo allegedly tapped on the curtain and sprayed shaving cream over it that said, “You have to shave your balls,” or words to that effect.

Kondo, who has been with Toronto police for 35 years, did not enter a plea on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the criminal charges against him have not been proven in court. Kondo is currently suspended with pay.