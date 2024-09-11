Lotto Max jackpot hits record $75 million, could rise to $80M

Starting Friday, Lotto Max draw participants can play for prize of $75 million for the first time ever in Canada.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) issued a statement on Wednesday announcing $75 million Lotto Max milestone. The main jackpot cap has also increased to $80 million, the crown corporation said.

“If the $75-million LOTTO MAX jackpot is not won on Friday, the jackpot amount will roll to the maximum amount of $80 million for the Tuesday September 17, 2024 draw – the largest lottery jackpot available for players to win in Canada,” the OLG said in the statement.

Tickets can be purchased at any of the thousands of lottery retailers across Canada, as well as online on the authorized provincial lottery websites.