TORONTO -- One of two men sought in a hit-and-run in Scarborough last month that left two women and a toddler with serious injuries has been arrested by police.

On the morning of Oct. 13, a grey Dodge Journey SUV struck two women pushing a small child in a stroller near Ellesmere Road and Pharmacy Avenue.

Police allege that after the collision, two occupants of the vehicle got out, walked around to assess the scene, and quickly fled the area.

The vehicle was located in the area of St. Clair Avenue East and O’Connor Drive the following day.

Several days later, police said 40-year-old Toronto resident Jeremiah Cook was a passenger in the SUV and was responsible for dumping the vehicle.

Cook was wanted on charges including obstructing police, failure to comply with probation and two counts of failing to stop causing bodily harm.

Thirty-four-year-old Derek DeSousa, believed to be the driver of the vehicle that day, is still at large.

Toronto police Sgt. Jason Kraft says Cook was taken into custody on Thursday.

He is expected to appear in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East sometime on Friday.