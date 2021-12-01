Toronto police say a man has surrendered in connection with the homicide of a 25-year-old man in Scarborough last month.

In a news release, police announced that 23-year-old Jovane Watson turned himself in Wednesday and has been charged with the murder of Toronto resident Malcolm Ellis.

Police said officers responded to a shooting call at a home in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Meadowvale Road around 2 a.m. on Nov. 26.

They arrived and found Ellis in the garage suffering from serious injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not known what led to the killing. Police previously said that Ellis did not live at the residence.

Watson is facing a first-degree murder charge, police said. He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.