

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 31-year-old man has surrendered to authorities one day after police issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Mississauga earlier this month.

According to police, 30-year-old Dorren Campbell was shot at a townhouse complex on Goreway Drive, near Morning Star Drive, on the evening of Oct. 2. He was brought to Etobicoke General Hospital by someone other than paramedics and was later pronounced dead.

On Thursday, Peel Regional Police issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Richard Chambers, who they identified as the suspected shooter.

They warned that Chambers was “considered a danger to the public.”

In a news release issued Friday, police said that Chambers had surrendered himself to police. He is being charged with second-degree murder.

Chambers was also wanted in connection with another shooting that took place on Sept. 22 in Mississauga. No charges have been filed yet in connection with the Sept. 22 incident.

He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Friday.

The charge has not been proven in court.