

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Peel Region have identified the victim of a Tuesday night shooting in Mississauga.

Dorren Campbell was shot inside a townhouse complex on Goreway Drive, near Morning Star Drive, shortly before 6 p.m.

The 30-year-old was “unconscious and not breathing” when he was brought to Etobicoke General Hospital by someone other than paramedics.

He died at the hospital.

Police say they were responding to the neighbourhood for reports of gunfire when they were alerted to the shooting victim arriving at the hospital.

They quickly determined both incidents were of the “same event.”

Few other details have been provided about the ordeal, but police say the driver who brought the victim to hospital has been cooperative.

While the investigation is ongoing, police say the shooting is an “isolated incident.”

A description of a possible suspect or suspects has not been released.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed or has video of the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.