

Katherie DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Investigators have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 31-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal homicide in Mississauga earlier this month.

The shooting occurred inside a townhouse complex on Goreway Drive, near Morning Star Drive, around 6 p.m. on Oct. 2.

The victim, who has been identified by police as 30-year-old Dorren Campbell, was brought to Etobicoke General Hospital by someone other than paramedics. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead.

In a news release issued Thursday, Peel Regional Police identified the suspected shooter as Richard Chambers.

Chambers is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the shooting. He is being described by authorities as a five-foot-eleven, 175 pound black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators have also said that Chambers is wanted in connection with another shooting that took place in Mississauga on Sept. 22.

Peel police warned that Chambers is “considered a danger to the public.” Anyone with information is being urged to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.