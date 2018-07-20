

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man wanted in connection with a collision and altercation in the city’s Entertainment District that left one man with critical injuries has surrendered to police, investigators confirmed Friday.

Police previously said a 39-year-old man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after an altercation with the driver of an SUV at around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a male driver of a dark-coloured Jeep was heading northbound on John Street and attempted to make a U-turn near Stephanie Street when he hit a pickup truck.

Police say the driver of truck got out of his vehicle and was involved in an altercation with the driver of the Jeep.

Police allege at one point, the driver of the Jeep struck the man and fled the scene.

The pickup truck driver, identified as a 39-year-old man, was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition. Police say the victim is still recovering in hospital.

Investigators subsequently released a photo of the suspect vehicle and later identified the suspect as 20-year-old Joseph Alarcon, of Toronto.

On Friday, police confirmed Alarcon had turned himself in to authorities.

He has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, robbery with violence, obstructing a peace officer, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police added that they intend to release additional photos regarding a "person of interest" in the case.

Police are asking anyone with security or dash camera video in the area to contact police or Crime Stoppers.