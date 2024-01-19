TORONTO
Toronto

    • Suspect in custody after teen stabbed at west-end Toronto high school

    Police responded to a stabbing at a west-end high school on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. Police responded to a stabbing at a west-end high school on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.
    A teenage boy is in hospital after a stabbing at a west-end high school on Friday morning, Toronto police say.

    According to police, there was a report of an altercation at Humberside Collegiate Institute, located near Quebec and Humberside avenues, at around 11:45 a.m.

    Police said one teenage boy was stabbed at the school and he was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Investigators initially said that the suspect involved in the incident had fled the scene. In an update on Friday afternoon, police confirmed that a 16-year-old boy has now been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

    “Any witnesses, or students who have video of the altercation are urged to speak with officers who are on scene at the school,” Toronto police said in a post on social media.

    The school was placed under a lockdown order immediately following the incident.

