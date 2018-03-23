

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The first of three suspects wanted in connection with a shocking random attack on man with autism at a Mississauga bus terminal has been arrested in Windsor.

Peel Regional Police say the suspect was arrested with the help of Windsor Police Service at a hotel in the area on Friday and will be brought back to the Brampton area for a bail hearing, scheduled for the same day.

Police allege the suspect is one of three seen in a now widely-shared video beating on a man with autism as he sat on a staircase at Square One bus terminal on March 13 putting on his rollerblades.

In the video, the three males walk down the stairs toward the victim and soon begin throwing punches. They continue to repeatedly kick and punch him as he cowers on the ground, covering his face with his hands.

The males all left the bus terminal together in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Police released the identifies of two of the three suspects on Wednesday.

On Friday, they announced the first arrest in the case.

A suspect identified as Parmvir “Parm” Singh Chahil, 21, was arrested in Windsor "without incident" and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

According to Peel police, a 44-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were also arrested and charged the same day by Windsor police in connection with the case.

The suspects, identified as Harmanvir Chahil and Harmanvir Chahil, were both charged with accessory after the fact.

Police say they’re still searching for two suspects in connection with the March 13 attack.

One of the remaining suspects, identified as 23-year-old Ronjot Singh Dhami, is currently wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for aggravated assault.

Earlier this week, Jag Virk, who identified himself as Dhami’s lawyer, told CP24 that his client will turn himself in to police on Monday while “maintaining his innocence.” Previously, police said Dhami’s last known address was in the Surrey, British Columbia area.

Peel police Const. Bancroft Wright confirmed Thursday that they have been in touch with the lawyer and are aware of the intentions, but called the delay an “unusual cat and mouse game.”

“But if his representative says that his client will turn himself in on Monday, then we expect to see him on Monday,” Bancroft said.

The third suspect seen in the video has not been positively identified but police say that he might go by the name “Jason.”

He is being described as a South Asian male with a medium build and an unshaven face. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a Nike logo on the front and white lettering along the sleeves, black track pants and black shoes.

Police say the victim suffered a broken nose and cuts to his face but returned home to his family the same night.

Anyone who has information about the remaining suspect’s whereabouts are being asked to call police.