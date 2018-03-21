

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Two of three men wanted in connection with a “vicious assault” on a man with autism in Mississauga have now been identified by police.

In a now widely-shared video, three males can be seen punching and kicking a 29-year-old man while he sits on a staircase inside the Square One bus terminal putting on his rollerblades.

Police say the victim suffered a broken nose and several cuts to his face. He was taken to hospital that day and later returned home to his family.

An “overwhelming” amount of tips led police to identify the first of the three suspects on Wednesday, whose last known address was believed to be in Surrey, British Columbia.

“He is from the British Columbia area and through numerous contacts with Peel police and individuals out west we’ve identified that party and there’s currently a warrant for aggravated assault,” Const. Bancroft Wright said.

Wright said it’s possible the first suspect is still in the GTA.

“The fact that he’s of no fixed address could mean that he’s in a vehicle sleeping, in a hotel or motel,” he said.

The lawyer for one of the three suspects, Jag Virk, says his client intends on turning himself in to police, though there was no clear indication of when that would be.

Virk said his client was “surprised” to see his picture in the media and intends on “maintaining his innocence.”

“I will say at this time that we don’t even know if that’s him on the video, all we know is that he is wanted as a suspect in a thing that he is one of the people on the video so he is turning himself in, co-operating with the police and we’ll deal with it from there,” he told CP24 via phone on Wednesday.

The first two suspects, identified as 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dhami and 21-year-old Parmvir “Parm” Singh Chahil, are both wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrants for aggravated assault.

The third suspect seen in the video has not been positively identified but police say they have reason to believe he may go by the name “Jason.”

He has been described as a South Asian male with a medium build and unshaven face. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a Nike logo on the front and white lettering along the sleeves with black track pants and black shoes.

Investigators say they’re not sure what led up to the attack but encouraged all three suspects to seek legal counsel and contact police.