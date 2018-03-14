Three wanted after ‘vicious assault’ on autistic male
Three suspects wanted in connection with assault on autistic man. (Peel Police)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, March 14, 2018 7:09PM EDT
Peel Police are searching for three people in connection with what they are calling a “vicious assault on an autistic male”.
A 29-year-old Mississauga man with autism was sitting on the stairs of the lower level of Square One bus terminal at 200 Rathburn Road West around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. Three men approached and surrounded the victim. According to police, they proceeded to punch and kick him repeatedly.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Police are now searching for the suspects.
Screenshots from security footage show three South Asian men – two with light complexions and one with a medium complexion—who appear to be about five-foot-ten. They were all wearing black track pants and black shoes. The first suspect has a thin build and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a red Air Jordan logo and white Jordon lettering. The second suspect is clean shaven and was wearing a black jacket with a grey horizontal stripe across the chest and a vertical stripe along the hood.
The third suspect has a medium build and is unshaven. He was wearing a black hoodie with a Nike logo on the front and white Nike lettering along the sleeves.
Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators with the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.