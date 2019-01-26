

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Investigators have released surveillance camera images of a man wanted in connection with a shooting near Queen and Ossington streets last month that sent a 25-year-old man to hospital.

Toronto police say that at 2:53 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2018, three men were standing in the area of Queen and Ossington streets when a suspect approached the group.

Investigators say the suspect fired several times and struck a 25-year-old man.

The victim made his own way to hospital and was treated for serious injuries.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

On Saturday, police released two surveillance camera images of the suspect.

He is described as a man with an olive complexion; standing five-feet-eight inches tall with a medium build and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a green pattern sweater, blue jeans and a multi-coloured scarf.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call 14 Division at 416-808-1400.