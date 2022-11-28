Suspect facing more than 20 charges after allegedly threatening Toronto Metropolitan University members

A man is facing more than 20 charges after allegedly making multiple threats to members of Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), Toronto police say.

On Nov. 26, police say they were alerted to multiple online threats made to TMU community members.

A search warrant was executed on Monday with the Hamilton Police Service's Tactical Unit.

Multiple electronic devices were seized and a man was arrested, police say.

Hamilton resident Usman Suhrwardy, 39, is facing 23 counts of uttering threats/death or bodily harm and three counts of harassment by threatening conduct to other person.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court this morning.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).