Suspect facing more than 20 charges after allegedly threatening Toronto Metropolitan University members
A man is facing more than 20 charges after allegedly making multiple threats to members of Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), Toronto police say.
On Nov. 26, police say they were alerted to multiple online threats made to TMU community members.
A search warrant was executed on Monday with the Hamilton Police Service's Tactical Unit.
Multiple electronic devices were seized and a man was arrested, police say.
Hamilton resident Usman Suhrwardy, 39, is facing 23 counts of uttering threats/death or bodily harm and three counts of harassment by threatening conduct to other person.
He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court this morning.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Senior Air Force officers charged over 'inappropriate' fighter pilot nickname
The Royal Canadian Air Force says two senior officers have been charged for allegedly failing to stop a group of fighter pilots from assigning an inappropriate nickname to another member in June.
Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
Joly seeks reprimand of Russian ambassador as embassy tweets against LGBTQ2S+ community
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has directed her department to summon Russia's ambassador over social media postings against LGBTQ2S+ people.
Is Alberta's approach to addiction truly behind the declining number of drug-poisoning deaths?
While the Alberta government and federal Conservative party claim the province's recovery-oriented care model is the reason that fatal drug poisonings have decreased by almost 50 per cent over a year, the statistic doesn’t show the full picture, cumulative data analysis shows.
Transport minister acknowledges 'unacceptable' summer travel issues, says plan is to strengthen passenger bill of rights
Canada's transport minister says the federal government and the country's aviation sector are working on strengthening the passenger bill of rights following a summer plagued by delayed and cancelled flights.
Semi driver caught with open alcohol bottles in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, police say
A semi driver was caught with open liquor in Surrey, B.C., was handed a 90-day driving prohibition and has had his truck impounded, according to Mounties.
Ontario passes housing bill despite criticism from municipalities over funding
The Ontario government has passed housing legislation that overrides some municipal zoning laws and eliminates some development fees in an effort to follow through on the province’s goal of building 1.5 million homes.
Impeachment talk at Trump Org. trial: Did witness misspeak?
There was talk of impeachment Monday at the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial -- not former President Donald Trump's, which happened twice -- but whether lawyers for his company were angling to impeach their own witness, longtime Trump accountant Donald Bender.
Pakistan Taliban ends cease-fire with government, vows new attacks
The Pakistani Taliban on Monday ended a months-long cease-fire with the government in Islamabad, ordering its fighters to resume attacks across the country, where scores of deadly attacks have been blamed on the insurgent group.
Montreal
-
Alleged Chinese spy in Quebec freed on bail ahead of trial
A former employee of Quebec's power utility who is charged with spying on behalf of China was granted bail Monday while he awaits trial.
-
High school northeast of Montreal evacuated due to bomb threat
Officials say students and staff are safe after a high school in Repentigny, Que. was evacuated Monday after receiving a bomb threat.
-
PQ calling on other parties to support Conservatives, restore democratic balance
The Parti Québécois (PQ) has agreed to the three demands made by Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ) leader Éric Duhaime, who is seeking access to the national assembly for his party.
London
-
Charges laid in connection to alleged Friday shooting in east London
A 'possible shooting' at an east London, Ont. motel on Friday has resulted in charges, with police arresting one man and issuing a warrant of arrest for a second, London police said Monday.
-
Trudeau accepts portrait of his father by London, Ont. artist
London artist Eric Drummond said he is honoured Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accepted a portrait of his late father, former prime minister Pierre Trudeau. The painting was presented to the prime minister by London-Fanshawe MP Peter Fragiskatos last week.
-
London fire crews battle a rash of suspicious fires over the weekend
It was a busy and dangerous weekend for London fire crews, as they battled a rash of four suspicious fires. One of the fires was located at a London Community Housing apartment building, located at 580 Dundas Street.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Catholic school board trustees to discuss progress after police called to remove 4-year-old
An incident that sparked a flurry of controversy earlier this year is back in the spotlight.
-
Death near Brantford now considered homicide
A sudden death investigation just south-east of Brantford is now being treated as a homicide.
-
Weston's Bread sign comes down in Kitchener
An iconic Kitchener sign has been taken down.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins, Ont., woman who had chiropractor treat her diabetes ends up in a coma
A professional health standards review committee is calling for a review of sanctions for a Timmins chiropractor whose patient ended up in a diabetic coma.
-
Interfor workers in the Sault agree to deal with 27.6% wage hike over five years
In Sault Ste. Marie over the weekend, 100 members of Unifor Local 1359 voted 80 per cent in favour of a new five-year collective agreement with Interfor, covering its I-Joist mill.
-
What we know so far about accused murderer Joseph George Sutherland
Nearly 40 years after Joseph George Sutherland allegedly killed two women in Toronto, the now 61-year-old has been arrested.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa city manager announces retirement just days before LRT report released
Ottawa city manager Steve Kanellakos has announced he is leaving his role, effective immediately.
-
New council, old problems: LRT the first order of business for new term
The new Ottawa city council is dealing with an old problem as it meets for the first time since being sworn in.
-
Man wanted for robbing Ottawa store, assaulting staff
Ottawa police are searching for a man they say robbed a store in Nepean and assaulted two staff members.
Windsor
-
$720K grant awarded to St. Clair College to tackle homelessness and school nutrition programs
School nutrition and youth homelessness are two issues that will be tackled through a $720,000 grant awarded to St. Clair College by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.
-
1616 Ouellette Avenue goes into 'Crisis Management' following evacuation
The president and CEO of Marda Management says her company is assessing the requirements of an aging apartment close to Windsor’s downtown.
-
Windsor police charge four drivers with stunt driving during holiday RIDE program
Windsor police issued more than 50 tickets during the service’s first RIDE program of the holiday season.
Barrie
-
Police confront fraud suspect accused of ordering $12K in tires with stolen card: OPP
Provincial police officers arrested a man accused of ordering $12,000 worth of tires online with a stolen credit car.
-
$1 million bail granted to Ont. man facing first-degree murder in death of father of four
An Ontario man accused of killing a father of four whose remains were later discovered across parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka has been granted bail.
-
3 charged with impaired driving in Simcoe County
Hunoria West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged three people with impaired driving over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
Roadside delivery: Nova Scotia baby born in family car
A Nova Scotia family’s baby delivery story is sure to be shared for many years to come after their baby was born along the side of the road on the way to the hospital.
-
Shania Twain announces second show in Moncton
Shania Twain has added six new concert dates to her upcoming “Queen of Me” tour, including a second show at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B.
-
Nova Scotia fees for licensed daycares to drop another 25 per cent on Dec. 31
Daycare fees are to drop a further 25 per cent in Nova Scotia beginning Dec. 31, under a $605-million funding agreement between the federal and provincial governments signed in 2021.
Calgary
-
Alberta not proceeding with Premier Smith's bill to protect COVID-19 unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is rolling back on a promise to introduce legislation this fall that would have outlawed restrictions on people not vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Affordable housing, halfway covered: City of Calgary to pitch in $53.5M for Bridgeland Place redevelopment
The City of Calgary will fund nearly half the estimated cost of its planned Bridgeland Place affordable housing redevelopment.
-
Body found following fire at southeast Calgary apartment building
An investigation is underway into the death of a person whose body was found during a Monday morning fire response at an apartment building in the city's southeast.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government reintroduces bill to ease some restrictions on liquor sales
The Manitoba government is making another attempt at loosening some restrictions on liquor sales.
-
Parts of Manitoba to be hit with over 20 cm of snow on Monday
Those living in central Manitoba should prepare for snowy conditions to start the week.
-
Temporary encampment in Winnipeg’s West End goes up in flames
A temporary encampment in Winnipeg’s West End went up in flames on Sunday evening.
Vancouver
-
Caught on camera: B.C. police officer punches man during arrest after Offspring concert
An Abbotsford police officer was caught on camera punching a man twice in the face during the course of an arrest this weekend, prompting a review by the department and a provincial watchdog.
-
Semi driver caught with open alcohol bottles in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, police say
A semi driver was caught with open liquor in Surrey, B.C., was handed a 90-day driving prohibition and has had his truck impounded, according to Mounties.
-
B.C. nurse barred from practising for 5 years after sex assault conviction
A nurse who was convicted of sexual assault in B.C.'s Okanagan has been barred from practising anywhere in the province for five years.
Edmonton
-
Is Alberta's approach to addiction truly behind the declining number of drug-poisoning deaths?
While the Alberta government and federal conservative party claim the province's recovery-oriented care model is the reason that fatal drug poisonings have decreased by almost 50 per cent over a year, the statistic doesn’t show the full picture, cumulative data analysis shows.
-
Alberta not proceeding with Premier Smith's bill to protect COVID-19 unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is rolling back on a promise to introduce legislation this fall that would have outlawed restrictions on people not vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Arctic invasion: Coldest November temperatures in almost a decade
Arctic air is settling in and temperatures will dip below -20 C in Edmonton later this week. The city hasn’t been below -20 in November since 2015. It hit -20.3 degrees on the 25th that year.