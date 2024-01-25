Suspect charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death of 62-year-old Oshawa man

Police in Durham have announced an arrest in connection with the death of a man earlier this week in Oshawa.

On Jan. 22, at about 11:30 p.m., members of Durham Regional Police Service’s Central East Division were called to a home near Dean Avenue and Ritson Road South for reports of a disturbance.

Police said officers found a 62-year-old man outside the residence suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

The victim was taken to a local area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

An autopsy has confirmed that Steven Turgeon, of Oshawa, was fatally stabbed. He is Durham Region’s second murder victim of the year.

Police said two suspects fled the area on foot, one of whom was located a short distance away and “taken into custody without incident.” Meanwhile, the second suspect remains at-large.

Tyler Stephen, 22, of Clarington, Ont., is facing one count of second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about this incident or anyone with video footage, including dashcam and/or home surveillance, is asked to contact Det. French of DRPS’s Major Crime Unit – Homicide at 905-579-1520, ext. 5421, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.