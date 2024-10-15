Ontario scrapping fees for stillbirth registration
Parents in Ontario mourning their stillborn child will no longer have to pay for the legal documents associated with the loss.
Each year, there are around 1,400 stillbirths in Ontario, which meant grieving parents had to pay $22 to obtain a certified copy of a stillbirth registration – needed for legal purposes – and an additional $15 search fee. A stillbirth, as recognized by the province, is when a baby dies after the 20-week mark of pregnancy or at a weight of more than 500 grams.
The province said on Tuesday – which happens to be Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day – it recognizes the burdens this has on families, prompting its decision to waive these fees and simplify the process of obtaining the required registration.
"A stillbirth is a heartbreaking experience for any family. Our government understands the importance of honouring the memory of a lost loved one, and we are proud to be the first jurisdiction in Canada to eliminate fees for stillbirth documents," Todd McCarthy, minister of public and business service delivery and procurement, said in a release issued on Tuesday.
Ontario is now offering commemorative documents for parents who have experienced this loss. While a certified copy is a legal record, this commemorative document is solely meant for remembrance purposes, the province says.
"Today's announcement is an incredibly important step forward for Ontario parents who have experienced pregnancy and infant loss. It shows incredible care for bereaved parents and reminds them that their babies matter at a time of profound loss," Michelle LaFontaine, Pregnancy and Infant Loss (PAIL) Network's regional program manager said in the release.
Ontarians can apply for both the commemorative document and registration either online or through the mail, with the steps outlined on how to register detailed on the government's website.
