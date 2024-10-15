'Let us know what happened': Police say many witnesses haven't come forward in deadly Toronto shooting

Toronto police are appealing to dozens of witnesses who they say were standing nearby when a man was shot to death in an apartment stairwell in the city’s north end last week.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Toronto police said 26-year-old Marvin Baah was shot in the rear stairwell of an apartment building on Clearview Heights, near Black Creek and Threthewey drives, at around 8:12 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Baah came out of the building into a parking lot where Det. Sgt. Tiffany Castell said several people had gathered that evening. Emergency crews arrived on scene and transported the victim to hospital but he later died of his injuries, police said previously.

“We have been investigating since Monday, Oct. 7 and there are very few witnesses who have come forward,” Castell told reporters on Tuesday afternoon.

“There is also minimal video coverage in that area so at this point, I do not have any information with regard to suspects to share.”

She said she believes there are a number of witnesses who have not yet spoken to police.

“What I know for certain based on the minimal video that I do have is that there were many people in that parking lot. There are many people in our city who are aware of what happened to Mr. Baah,” she said.

“I’m appealing to witnesses in our city, not only for my homicide investigation but for Mr. Baah and Mr. Baah’s family, to come forward. Contact us, do the right thing and let us know what happened to Mr. Baah in that stairwell.”

She said the victim did not reside in the area where he was shot and killed.

“As far as I’ve been told by his family, he was a student.,. They had very, very positive things to say about it him, that he was a lovely gentleman, and just loved his family and loved his friends,” Castell said.

“They don’t believe he was involving in anything untoward and I don’t have any evidence to support that either.”