Suspect charged with kidnapping as police search for missing woman from York Region
Police north of Toronto have charged a suspect with kidnapping as the search continues for a woman who investigators say went missing under “suspicious circumstances.”
Ying Zhang was last seen at approximately 10:40 a.m. on July 25 near Woodbine Avenue and Steelcase Road in Markham, police said.
She was wearing blue scrubs and a jade bracelet on her left hand at the time and hasn’t been seen since. The 57-year-old Markham resident is described by police as five-foot-seven with a medium build and straight, shoulder-length, black and grey hair.
Ying Zhang is seen in this undated image. Changlin Yang has been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault in connection with her disappearance. (York Regional Police)
On Monday, York Regional Police (YRP) announced that 26-year-old East Gwillimbury, Ont. resident Changlin Yang has been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault in connection with Zhang’s disappearance.
Images of a suspect vehicle, a white Ford van with licence plate BZ43851, have also been released.
“A white Ford van was seen in the area and a suspect was seen with a large green wheeled bin near the van at the time of Zhang’s disappearance. There is information that the suspect vehicle travelled to the Village of Kirkfield, in the City of Kawartha Lakes, on the afternoon of July 25,” YRP said in a news release issued Monday.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the disappearance to contact the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
York Regional Police have charged a suspect in connection with the July 25 disappearance of Ying Zhang. (York Regional Police)
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in swimming
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in swimming
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh is the Olympic champion in the women's 400-metre individual medley.
2 children dead and 9 people injured in stabbings in northwest England, police say
A stabbing at a children's dance class in northwest England on Monday killed two children and injured nine other people, police said. A 17-year-old boy was arrested and a knife seized after the bloody attack, police said.
Report reveals widespread discrimination at highest level of Canada's public service
A group of workers' rights organizations is calling for the removal of top executives in the federal public service, after an internal audit obtained through an Access to Information request revealed a workplace culture of racial stereotyping, micro-aggressions, and verbal violence within the Privy Council Office.
Canada wins first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Christa Deguchi didn't even know the full extent of Canadian history she had made in her Olympics debut.
FBI turns to Trump to seek answers into assassination attempt
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to be interviewed by the FBI as part of an investigation into his attempted assassination in Pennsylvania earlier this month, a special agent said on Monday.
The discovery of a possible sign of life in Venus' clouds sparked controversy. Now, scientists say they have more proof
Four years ago, the unexpected discovery in the clouds of Venus of a gas that on Earth signifies life — phosphine — faced controversy, earning rebukes in subsequent observations that failed to match its findings. Now, the same team behind that discovery has come back with more observations.
Canada appeals FIFA's six-point Olympic women's soccer deduction
The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer are appealing FIFA's six-point penalty to the national women's soccer team in the wake of a spying scandal at the Paris Games.
Intelligence task force to monitor all future byelections for foreign interference
The Liberal government says measures to monitor and assess foreign interference threats will be part of all future federal byelections, not just general elections.
Here are some things dentists say you should never do
It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Family rents Quebec woman's pool on app without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
-
'Extended heat wave' as temperatures rise in Montreal
A special weather statement has been issued for Montreal due to a 'hot and humid air mass' that is 'currently affecting the province of Quebec.'
-
Ottawa funds Universite de Montreal AI project to combat misinformation online
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge was at the Universite de Montreal on Monday to announce financial support for an artificial intelligence (AI) project designed to combat disinformation.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo reducing O-Train service to every 10 minutes during midday periods this fall
The OC Transpo website says starting Aug. 26, the Confederation Line will run every 10 minutes at stations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. Peak-period service will continue to be every 5 minutes, according to OC Transpo.
-
Bells Corners church vandalized for second time in a month
An Ottawa Catholic church is thanking the community for its support as it grapples with a second act of vandalism at its Bells Corners parish this month.
-
EF1 tornado leaves 32 km path of damage near Perth, Ont. last week
An EF1 tornado with winds of 150 km/h touched down southwest of Perth, Ont. last week, causing damage along a 39 km path.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police lay impaired driving charges against man who ran from party bus crash
A 35-year-old man has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving after fleeing the scene of a crash in Sudbury's Valley area on foot.
-
Do you know this person? Timmins police seeking help identifying suspect
Timmins Police Service is investigating a weapons incident at Albert’s Hotel on Mountjoy Street South that occurred Sunday evening.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in swimming
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh is the Olympic champion in the women's 400-metre individual medley.
Kitchener
-
Stabbing in Uptown Waterloo sends man, young girl to hospital
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
-
'Barricaded person' prompts heavy police presence in Kitchener neighbourhood
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Bent Willow Drive and Old Maple Lane in Kitchener.
-
Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first gold medal at Paris Olympics
So far, Canada has won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
London
-
New MRI machine being set up in STEGH
St. Thomas Elgin General's first MRI machine arrived at the hospital Monday. The machine will allow staff to make detailed 3D images of the body to help diagnose issues.
-
'The whole sky was full of smoke!': Tillsonburg industrial blaze 'could have been worse'
A large industrial fire just west of Tillsonburg sent heavy black smoke billowing into the sky Monday morning. The blaze at Legend Rubber Inc. on Hwy. 3, spread quickly and sent a scare into arriving employees and firefighters alike.
-
Construction begins on new children’s treatment centre in Chatham-Kent
Construction has begun on a new children’s treatment centre in Chatham-Kent.
Windsor
-
Man arrested in connection to kidnapping investigation
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a man following a kidnapping investigation.
-
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse qualifies for backstroke final at Paris Olympics
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse made a splash in the Paris poll Monday, qualifying for the Women’s 100-metre backstroke finals.
-
Essex County to see increased traffic over long weekend
Essex County will see heightened traffic this Civic long weekend for the Hogs for Hospice Motorcycle Rally.
Barrie
-
Fatal two-vehicle crash in Essa Twp.
A man lost his life when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Essa Township.
-
Highway 400 at Highway 88 reopened after fatal crash
Highway 400 northbound lanes have reopened after a fatal motorcycle collision.
-
Man charged after smashing windows of 2 different Barrie businesses
Barrie police arrested and charged an individual after he shattered the windows of two different businesses in Barrie.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged following stabbing death in The Maples: Winnipeg police
A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Maples neighbourhood on Sunday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in swimming
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh is the Olympic champion in the women's 400-metre individual medley.
-
Manitoban hoping to buy cabin with $1M lottery win
A Manitoba woman is well on the way to achieving her dream of buying a lakefront cabin after winning a $1 million lottery jackpot.
Atlantic
-
'Somebody out there knows what happened to Justin': Dozens search for missing Cape Breton man
Dozens of people joined a search for a missing Cape Breton man near a highway exit on Monday morning.
-
Driver seriously injured after fleeing from police, crashing car: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says it is investigating a crash following an attempted traffic stop near Liverpool, N.S., early Saturday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in swimming
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh is the Olympic champion in the women's 400-metre individual medley.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador doubles funeral benefits after unclaimed bodies pile up
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation, as health officials scramble to deal with unclaimed bodies at the province's largest hospital.
-
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
Edmonton
-
Jasper Updates: Parks Canada says no fires still burning in town, fires still threaten community
All fires in the town of Jasper are out, officials have announced.
-
Man charged in crash that killed 3-year-old in south Edmonton
A 30-year-old man has been charged in a south Edmonton crash that killed a three-year-old boy and injured his mother and sister in June.
-
LIVE @ 1:30 p.m. MT
LIVE @ 1:30 p.m. MT Alberta set to release final report on food safety at childcare centres
The province will release a final report on food safety in licensed facility-based childcares on Monday afternoon.
Calgary
-
LIVE @ 1:30 p.m. MT
LIVE @ 1:30 p.m. MT Alberta set to release final report on food safety at childcare centres
The province will release a final report on food safety in licensed facility-based childcares on Monday afternoon.
-
Nearly 1,400 Jasper wildfire evacuees registered in Calgary; reception centre hours changing
Calgary announced it is changing the hours for its Jasper wildfire reception centre – with nearly 1,400 evacuees having already registered.
-
Jasper Updates: Parks Canada says no fires still burning in town, fires still threaten community
All fires in the town of Jasper are out, officials have announced.
Regina
-
String of break-ins in southeast Sask. leads to 31 charges, 5 arrests
Saskatchewan RCMP have seemingly put an end to a string of break-ins that have occurred in the Alida, Sask. area over the past several months.
-
'He's playing stupid': Alberta contractor says the Sask. RCMP accused him of impersonating police in Onion Lake
A private security company operating in Onion Lake Cree Nation has found itself embroiled in conflict this month after it says the RCMP accused its staff of impersonating police officers.
-
Pats name all-time leading scorer Dale Derkatch assistant general manager
The all-time leading scorer for the Regina Pats, Dale Derkatch has been named the teams' next assistant general manager.
Saskatoon
-
'He's playing stupid': Alberta contractor says the Sask. RCMP accused him of impersonating police in Onion Lake
A private security company operating in Onion Lake Cree Nation has found itself embroiled in conflict this month after it says the RCMP accused its staff of impersonating police officers.
-
Firefighters called to Saskatchewan Penitentiary over the weekend
Firefighters in Prince Albert were called to the Saskatchewan Penitentiary for a reported fire in the prison administration building on Sunday.
-
Ashley Callingbull becomes first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada
Ashley Callingbull became the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.
Vancouver
-
Plane crash kills 2 near Merritt, B.C.
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in British Columbia's Interior region on Sunday evening.
-
Motorcyclist dead after single-vehicle crash near Creston, B.C.
A 71-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash in British Columbia's Kootenay region over the weekend.
-
Coast Guard fines B.C. owner $13,500 after failure to remove 'hazardous' vessel
A British Columbia boat owner has been fined $13,500 after failing to remove the partially sunken vessel from a bay along the coast of Vancouver Island.
Vancouver Island
-
Plane crash kills 2 near Merritt, B.C.
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in British Columbia's Interior region on Sunday evening.
-
Coast Guard fines B.C. owner $13,500 after failure to remove 'hazardous' vessel
A British Columbia boat owner has been fined $13,500 after failing to remove the partially sunken vessel from a bay along the coast of Vancouver Island.
-
Province funds battery research centre at University of B.C.
The University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus is set to receive a $2 million investment by the province to start a battery innovation centre.