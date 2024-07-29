Suspect charged with kidnapping as police search for missing woman from York Region

Police north of Toronto have charged a suspect with kidnapping as the search continues for a woman who investigators say went missing under “suspicious circumstances.”

Ying Zhang was last seen at approximately 10:40 a.m. on July 25 near Woodbine Avenue and Steelcase Road in Markham, police said.

She was wearing blue scrubs and a jade bracelet on her left hand at the time and hasn’t been seen since. The 57-year-old Markham resident is described by police as five-foot-seven with a medium build and straight, shoulder-length, black and grey hair.

Ying Zhang is seen in this undated image. Changlin Yang has been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault in connection with her disappearance. (York Regional Police)

On Monday, York Regional Police (YRP) announced that 26-year-old East Gwillimbury, Ont. resident Changlin Yang has been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault in connection with Zhang’s disappearance.

Images of a suspect vehicle, a white Ford van with licence plate BZ43851, have also been released.

“A white Ford van was seen in the area and a suspect was seen with a large green wheeled bin near the van at the time of Zhang’s disappearance. There is information that the suspect vehicle travelled to the Village of Kirkfield, in the City of Kawartha Lakes, on the afternoon of July 25,” YRP said in a news release issued Monday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the disappearance to contact the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

York Regional Police have charged a suspect in connection with the July 25 disappearance of Ying Zhang. (York Regional Police)