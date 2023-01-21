Suspect charged with aggravated assault in 'unprovoked attack' of senior in Toronto
A suspect has been formally charged with aggravated assault in connection with an “unprovoked attack” on an elderly woman in downtown Toronto.
The victim, believed to be in her 70s or 80s, died following the incident. Police told CTV News Toronto they are awaiting an autopsy to determine if her death was the result of the assault.
At that time, the charges may be upgraded.
The incident occurred on Friday at the northeast corner of Yonge and King streets around 11:40 a.m.
According to investigators, a suspect pushed the woman to the ground and fled the scene.
“The information we have is that she was pushed to the ground and she sustained serious injuries to her face and head area. But we can't confirm the cause of death at this point in time,” Acting Insp. Craig Young told reporters on Friday.
A suspect, believed to be in his 30s, was arrested nearby about an hour later.
Young told reporters that video evidence suggests the woman was “simply walking along the sidewalk” when she was pushed.
The victim and suspect have not yet been identified by police.
