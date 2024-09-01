Suspect charged in indecent exposures and sex assault on TTC vehicles: Toronto police

Toronto police say they have made an arrest in connection with two incidents in which a suspect allegedly expose himself on the TTC.

The first incident occurred on a subway train near Osgoode Station on July 12.

The suspect boarded the train and approached the victim. He then exposed himself before fleeing, police said.

The second incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Aug. 23 on a streetcar in the Ossington Avenue and Dundas Street West area.

A suspect approached a stranger on the streetcar and then exposed himself and sexually assaulted them before fleeing, police said.

On Saturday, police released an image of the suspect and said they believe the same person was responsible for both incidents.

Investigators said in a news release that a suspect was taken into custody on Aug. 31.

They said 50-year-old Michael Gardner of Toronto has been charged with sexual assault and two counts of indecent exposure.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance on Sunday.